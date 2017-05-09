Grover Stewart Catching Chuck Pagano’s Eye At Rookie Minicamp

INDIANAPOLIS – After two days of rookie minicamp practices, the Colts will sift through the more than 70 participants and see what they have observed will impact the team’s 90-man roster.



With one final walk-through scheduled for Sunday, the physical portion of the 2017 rookie minicamp has come to a close.



Chris Ballard and company will now sit down and decide if any of the more than 40 tryout guys have done enough to supplant a player on the 90-man roster.



Here’s the Day Two notebook look at the rookie minicamp:



Third-round pick OLB- Tarell Basham on learning from pseudo coach Robert Mathis:





“He’s a great guy. I’ve been watching him since I was…I don’t want to say the age because he told me yesterday I made him feel old (laughs). I’ve been watching him for a long time.



“He’s a legend. To be able to sit and learn from him every day is really a blessing because coming in as a rookie you don’t get that every day. Not every rookie gets that opportunity to learn from somebody who is a legend in their position.”



Bowen’s Analysis: Basham definitely has the proper grasp for what it is like to have a guy like Mathis in his ear. It’s the motor of Mathis that truly stands out to Basham. After admitting to a sluggish first day of rookie minicamp, Basham said it felt good to finally get back to football specific activities following months of combine training.



Ask Basham about the young pass rushing void here in Indy and he knows exactly why the Colts drafted him, and spent a third-round pick on an edge linebacker. Basham is quick to point out that his size and length, at 6-4 and 262 pounds, makes him a presence in the run game, too.



Chuck Pagano on fourth-round pick DT- Grover Stewart :





“To have a guy in there that not only can command a double team in the run game, (but) he’s going to give you some pass rush in there instead of just pocket push. He’ll push the pocket, but I think you can get him matched up on some of these guards and he’s going to win a lot of those one-on-one matchups.”



Bowen’s Analysis: Grover Stewart has to be the biggest unknown of the eight-man draft class for the Colts. He’s also one of the biggest at 6-4 and 347 pounds. The unknown comes from Stewart playing at the Division II level (Albany State) and just how immense the step up in competition will be for the versatile defensive lineman.



Stewart, who has been working at nose tackle during rookie minicamp, caught Pagano’s eye back at Friday’s practice, after a pass rush move slipped him into the backfield. He repeated that move several times on Saturday. The combination of quickness and power is very attractive to the Colts and could push Stewart into playing time in a crowded position group.



Tryout running back Jakhari Gore on watching his cousin Frank Gore growing up:





“I look up to him so much and I remember when I was a little kid I was always watching him, went to his football games and it was a blessing watching him and modeling my game after him.”