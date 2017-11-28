Gore and Geathers Reflect On 10th Anniversary Of Sean Taylor's Death

The Indianapolis Colts have a rich history of successful players from the University of Miami, guys like running back Edgerrin James and wide receiver Reggie Wayne, both first-round selections by the Colts in 1999 and 2001, respectively.But another product of “The U,” also a first-round pick, still makes a lasting impact in Indy, despite the fact he never played a down with the Colts.knew Sean Taylor since the two played against each other in Pop Warner football as kids near Coral Gables, Fla.The two would eventually attend rival Miami-area high schools, where each achieved local legendary status for their play. And of course, even then, Taylor was known for his bone-crushing hits coming from the secondary, but he was also a standout running back.Gore and Taylor would eventually become teammates for the Hurricanes in 2001, winning a National Championship as part of arguably the best college football team of all-time.“Oh, man,” Gore said, lighting up at the opportunity to talk about Taylor. “I’ve been knowing Sean for a long time. A great person and a beast of a football player—from little league to the University of Miami, probably one of the best football players I ever saw.”Taylor was selected fifth overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2004 NFL Draft, and made a massive impact within the league during his 3 1/2 seasons, being named to the NFL’s All-Rookie Team, twice being selected to the Pro Bowl and named First-Team All-Pro in 2007.But tragically, on Nov. 27, 2007, Taylor, just 24, was shot and killed during a burglary attempt at his South Florida home.Gore reflected back on his friend on Wednesday during this, the week of the 10th anniversary of Taylor’s death.The 13-year veteran, who continues to rack up milestones and accolades that will likely earn him a bronze bust in Canton one day, said Taylor undoubtedly would have reached those same heights as one of the best to ever play the game.“If the incident never happened he would have been a Hall of Fame player,” Gore said of Taylor, who, he believes, could’ve been a Hall of Famer at any number of positions on both sides of the ball. “That’s how much I respect him — that’s a ball player, man.”never met Sean Taylor, but feels as though the man nicknamed the “Meast” — half-man, half-beast — has left a lasting legacy on anyone who has played the safety position since his untimely death.“If you think about it, every safety that’s in this game, I feel like they watch Sean Taylor play,” said Geathers.Geathers is no different. He became a fan of Taylor’s while still a kid playing football in South Carolina, and said he knows fellow defensive backs around the league that, like him, still obsessively watch highlights and game tape of Taylor, just hoping to take something from his game and add it to their own repertoire.That’s what Geathers found himself doing this week, especially, as he took some time to watch various tribute videos posted across the web to commemorate the life and career of Taylor.“I feel like they watch him play,” Geathers said. “They didn’t take everything, but they took bits and pieces. The way he played, you can’t repeat that. You can’t. He was a great player.”Gore couldn’t agree more, and noted that no matter what number was on his friend’s Redskins jersey, Taylor had to be accounted for whenever the offense lined up — perhaps just as much as any player he’s ever went up against.“You could just see that he put fear into people,” Gore said. “They looked to see where ‘two-one’ or ‘three-six,’ when he wore number 36 [his rookie year] was, to see where he was at on the field.”