GAME RELEASE: Arizona @ Indianapolis (Week 2)

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Arizona Cardinals in their first home game of the 2017 regular season. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 17, at Lucas Oil Stadium.The contest will mark the 16th all-time regular season meeting between the teams, with the Colts holding an 8-7 advantage. The last matchup between the teams came on Nov. 24, 2013, when the Cardinals defeated Indianapolis, 40-11.Last week, Indianapolis faced the Los Angeles Rams on the road and were defeated, 46-9.The Colts encountered a 10-0 deficit early in the first quarter after the Rams converted a field goal and returned an interception for a touchdown.Indianapolis scored its first points of the game with 6:21 left in the first quarter on a 20-yard field goal by kickerLos Angeles would score 27 unanswered points in the second and third quarters to take a 37-3 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.relieved starting quarterbackin the final frame and led Indianapolis on a five-play, 84-yard scoring drive that resulted in a three-yard rushing touchdown by rookie running backThe Rams added nine more points to pad their lead and gain the victory.Defensively, safetyearned his first career start at strong safety and led the team with 10 tackles (eight solo).