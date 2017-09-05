GAME RELEASE: Arizona @ Indianapolis (Week 2)

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Arizona Cardinals in their first home game of the 2017 regular season. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 17, at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The contest will mark the 16th all-time regular season meeting between the teams, with the Colts holding an 8-7 advantage. The last matchup between the teams came on Nov. 24, 2013, when the Cardinals defeated Indianapolis, 40-11.
Last week, Indianapolis faced the Los Angeles Rams on the road and were defeated, 46-9.
The Colts encountered a 10-0 deficit early in the first quarter after the Rams converted a field goal and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Indianapolis scored its first points of the game with 6:21 left in the first quarter on a 20-yard field goal by kicker
Los Angeles would score 27 unanswered points in the second and third quarters to take a 37-3 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
The Rams added nine more points to pad their lead and gain the victory.
Defensively, safety
