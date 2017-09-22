GAME RELEASE : Indianapolis @ Seattle (Week 4)

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The game time is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 1, at CenturyLink Field.The contest will mark the 12th all-time regular season meeting between the teams, with Indianapolis leading the series, 7-4. The last matchup between the teams came on Oct. 6, 2013, when the Colts defeated Seattle, 34-28, at Lucas Oil Stadium.Last week, Indianapolis hosted the Cleveland Browns and earned their first win of the season, 31-28.The Colts scored the first points of the game at the end of the first quarter on a five-yard rushing touchdown by quarterbackThe Browns would register a touchdown on the ensuing possession before Indianapolis scored on three consecutive offensive series. Brissett (17-of-24 passing for 259 yards and one touchdown) ran for his second touchdown of the game and threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver(seven receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown). Running backthen ran for a touchdown.Cleveland would manage to score another touchdown and the Colts entered halftime with a 28-14 lead.Both teams were held scoreless in the second half until kickerconverted a 33-yard field goal with 10:18 left in the fourth quarter.Cleveland attempted a late rally and cut the deficit to 31-28 after two touchdowns but were unable to recover two onside kicks.Defensively, cornerback Rashaan Melvin compiled two solo tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed.