GAME RELEASE : Indianapolis @ Seattle (Week 4)

Posted 1 hour ago

By Colts.com

Colts travel to Seattle for NBC's Sunday Night Football



The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The game time is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 1, at CenturyLink Field.

The contest will mark the 12th all-time regular season meeting between the teams, with Indianapolis leading the series, 7-4. The last matchup between the teams came on Oct. 6, 2013, when the Colts defeated Seattle, 34-28, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Last  week,  Indianapolis  hosted  the  Cleveland Browns and earned their first win of the season, 31-28.

The Colts scored the first points of the game at the end of the first quarter on a five-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The Browns would register a touchdown on the ensuing possession before Indianapolis scored on three consecutive offensive series. Brissett (17-of-24 passing for 259 yards and one touchdown) ran for his second touchdown of the game and threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (seven receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown). Running back Frank Gore then ran for a touchdown.

Cleveland  would  manage  to  score  another  touchdown  and  the  Colts entered halftime with a 28-14 lead.

Both  teams  were  held  scoreless  in  the  second  half  until  kicker Adam Vinatieri converted a 33-yard field goal with 10:18 left in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland attempted a late rally and cut the deficit to 31-28 after two touchdowns but were unable to recover two onside kicks.

Defensively, cornerback Rashaan  Melvin compiled  two  solo  tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed.

