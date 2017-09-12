News

Link
Print
RSS

GAME RELEASE : Cleveland @ Indianapolis (Week 3)

Posted 1 hour ago

By Colts.com

Colts host Cleveland Browns in week 3



The Indianapolis Colts will host the Cleveland Browns in their second home game of the 2017 regular season. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The contest will mark the 29th all-time regular season meeting between the teams, with the series tied at 14-14. The last matchup between the teams came on Dec. 7, 2014, when the Colts defeated the Browns, 25-24.

Last week, Indianapolis hosted the Arizona Cardinals in their 2017 regular season home debut and lost in overtime, 16-13.

The Colts defense forced a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession of the game. On the ensuing series, starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett orchestrated a 14-play, 53-yard drive that resulted in a five-yard rushing touchdown by running back Frank Gore. Indianapolis scored on their second offensive possession of the game on a 46-yard field goal by kicker Adam Vinatieri.

In the second quarter, Arizona connected on a field goal, and the Colts entered haftime with a 10-3 advantage.

Both teams were held scoreless in the third quarter. Vinatieri converted his second field goal of the game to increase Indianapolis’ lead to 13-3. The Cardinals would finish regulation with 10 unanswered points to send the game to overtime.

The Colts threw an interception on the opening series of overtime. Arizona then made a 30-yard field goal to clinch the victory.

Defensively, rookie safety Malik Hooker earned his first career start and registered two tackles (one solo), one interception and one pass defensed.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL PRESS RELEASE

Hot Articles on Colts.com

Stay up-to-date on everything Colts! Sign-up for the Colts E-newsletter
Leave your comments below Join the COLTSTRONG Fan Community

Recent Videos

  • Cheerleader of the Week: Lexie

    Cheerleader of the Week: Lexie

    (1:08)

    This Cheerleader of the Week video is from a recent trip to Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, where the squad shot their 2017-18 Swimsuit Calendar. Lexie is a veteran of the team, returning for her second season as a Colts Cheerleader.

  • HIGHLIGHT: Hassan Ridgeway Takes Down Carson Palmer For Sack

    HIGHLIGHT: Hassan Ridgeway Takes Down Carson Palmer For Sack

    Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway breaks through to take down Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer for a sack in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »