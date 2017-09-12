GAME RELEASE : Cleveland @ Indianapolis (Week 3)

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Cleveland Browns in their second home game of the 2017 regular season. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Lucas Oil Stadium.The contest will mark the 29th all-time regular season meeting between the teams, with the series tied at 14-14. The last matchup between the teams came on Dec. 7, 2014, when the Colts defeated the Browns, 25-24.Last week, Indianapolis hosted the Arizona Cardinals in their 2017 regular season home debut and lost in overtime, 16-13.The Colts defense forced a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession of the game. On the ensuing series, starting quarterbackorchestrated a 14-play, 53-yard drive that resulted in a five-yard rushing touchdown by running back. Indianapolis scored on their second offensive possession of the game on a 46-yard field goal by kickerIn the second quarter, Arizona connected on a field goal, and the Colts entered haftime with a 10-3 advantage.Both teams were held scoreless in the third quarter. Vinatieri converted his second field goal of the game to increase Indianapolis’ lead to 13-3. The Cardinals would finish regulation with 10 unanswered points to send the game to overtime.The Colts threw an interception on the opening series of overtime. Arizona then made a 30-yard field goal to clinch the victory.Defensively, rookie safetyearned his first career start and registered two tackles (one solo), one interception and one pass defensed.