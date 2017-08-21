GAME RELEASE : Cincinnati @ Indianapolis (Preseason Week 4)

The Indianapolis Colts will conclude their 2017 preseason schedule at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Lucas Oil Stadium.The contest will mark the 26th all-time preseason meeting between the teams, with the Bengals holding a 16-9 advantage. The teams have squared off in the final preseason contest every year dating back to 2003. Last preseason, Indianapolis won, 13-10, on Sept. 1, 2016.Last week, the Colts traveled to Pittsburgh and defeated the Steelers, 19-15.For the second time this preseason, outside linebackerforced a turnover on the opening series of the game when he stripsacked Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the fifth play of the game. Defensive tacklerecovered the fumble. Simon registered an interception in the team’s first preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions on the first series of the game.The Colts offense capitalized on the early turnover. On Indianapolis’ first offensive play from scrimmage, quarterbackconnected with wide receiverfor a 55-yard reception. The drive resulted in a one-yard touchdown run by running backThe Steelers recorded their first points of the game on the ensuing series with a 36-yard field goal to bring the score to 7-3.In the second quarter, kickerconverted two field goals, while Pittsburgh added their second field goal of the game to bring the score at halftime to 13-6. The Steelers would record nine unanswered points in the third quarter to take a 15-13 lead entering the final quarter.Running backscored a one-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to regain the lead for Indianapolis at 19-15. On the next Steelers possession, Pittsburgh drove the ball 79 yards to the Colts’ one-yard line. On first-and-goal, cornerbackintercepted Steelers quarterback Landry Jones and Indianapolis would go on to claim their first victory of the 2017 preseason.