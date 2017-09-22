News

Free Donuts and Coffee for First 500 Fans This Blue Friday

Posted 37 minutes ago

By Colts.com

INDIANAPOLIS – In preparation for their first primetime game of the 2017 season and to celebrate National Coffee Day, the Indianapolis Colts are partnering with Dunkin’ Donuts to host a special Blue Friday event on Monument Circle this Friday, September 29, from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Fans can drive-thru to have a washable Colts horseshoe painted on their car window and receive free Dunkin’ Donuts Munchkins® and coffee, while supplies last. The first 100 vehicles to drive-thru will receive a free Colts t-shirt. Colts Cheerleaders and Blue will be on-site to participate in the festivities.

 

Every Blue Friday this season fans can also participate in the Blue Friday Blitz program, which provides special discounts for fans at Downtown restaurants and shops. Visit colts.com/bluefriday for more information and a list of participating businesses.

 

The Colts take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 1, for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.

