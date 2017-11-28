Frank Gore Moves Into Sixth Place On NFL’s All-Time Rushing List

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Frank Gore continues to move up the charts.



With an 11-yard run in the second quarter of today’s game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville, the veteran Indianapolis Colts running back moved into sixth place on the National Football League’s all-time rushing list.



Gore entered Sunday’s game needing 27 rushing yards to pass Pittsburgh Steelers great running back Jerome Bettis, who accumulated 13,662 yards during his Hall of Fame career.



Next up for Gore is another Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, LaDainian Tomlinson, who sits in fifth place with 13,684 career rushing yards. From there, Gore would need 417 yards to tie Curtis Martin for fourth place (14,101 yards), while third-place Barry Sanders sits more than 1,000 yards away from Martin with 15,269 career rushing yards.



Gore said this past week he feels “blessed to be still playing” and contributing now in his 13th NFL season, and his third with the Colts.



“And I love to compete, and I’m still loving (it), I’m still having fun with the young guys, and I feel that I can still play this game,” he said. “I’m still having fun, every time I get the opportunity to compete against other guys, it’s doing something that I love.”



Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said this past week that Gore’s durability — today’s game was his 104th consecutive start — is perhaps just as impressive as his continued production.



“I always had an appreciation for what (NFL running backs have) been able to do, especially a guy like Frank, who’s obviously a very physical runner,” Marrone said in a conference call with Indianapolis-area media members. “Not to put him against or to compare him to anyone else, but the numbers he’s put out with the style that he runs is really a credit to him.”