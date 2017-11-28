Four Colts Ruled Out For Sunday’s Jaguars Game

INDIANAPOLIS — Four Indianapolis Colts players — two on offense and two on defense — have been ruled out for Sunday’s AFC South Division showdown against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Friday that center
Wide receiver
• Kelly suffered a concussion in the first half of Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans and did not return to the game. Pagano said Wednesday Kelly was still feeling symptoms of the concussion, and had zero confidence he’d be able to play against the Jaguars. Look for seventh-year veteran
• Daniels has been battling a nagging hamstring injury for a couple weeks now; he was also inactive last Sunday against the Titans.
• Melvin suffered a hand injury last Sunday during a play in which he intercepted Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, and did not return. Pagano said the injury will not require surgery, and that Melvin, who will likely be wearing a club-like cast, could return to the lineup as soon as next week’s road matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
• Ridgeway also missed last Sunday’s game against the Titans with a shoulder injury, and has not participated in practice all week this week.
CORNERBACK CLARITY?
Melvin’s absence leaves an opening at the cornerback position for the Colts’ defense, where a few candidates have been battling it out for a chance to start Sunday against the Jaguars.
While undrafted rookie
Pagano said Friday all three candidates have had a strong week of practice, and declined to name a starter, instead saying the Colts’ defense will have a “by committee” approach to the cornerback position on Sunday beyond the other starter,
“A bunch of guys have had a good week of practice,” Pagano said. “We’ve got different packages. Rather than just spelling it all out, we’ll give all of them the opportunity to play.”
INJURY REPORT
Here is Friday's full injury report:
• DNP: Center Ryan Kelly (concussion); cornerback Rashaan Melvin (hand); defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (shoulder); tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring).
• Limited: None.
• Full: Guard