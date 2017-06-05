Former Colts Running Back, Returner Jordan Todman Reportedly To Sign With Jets

Now he’ll hope to do the same for another AFC team.
Todman played just one season with the Colts, and was one of four primary running backs on the roster throughout 2016, joining starter
Though Gore and Turbin got a lion’s share of the action with the offense throughout the season, Todman took on a role as the team’s primary kick returner early in the year when
He sparked perhaps the best victory of the year for Indianapolis Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, when he returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. He would later return another kickoff 61 yards and earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his efforts.
But despite Todman’s big-play ability, he hit free agency this offseason likely with the desire to get more involved in a team’s offense — something that probably wasn’t going to happen in Indy yet again in 2017, which already had Gore and Ferguson returning, and then re-signed Turbin in March.
Then, in April’s NFL Draft, the team selected running back
The Jets last season finished 12th in the NFL in rushing offense at 112.6 yards per game, thanks in large part to the duo of Matt Forté (218 carries for 813 yards) and Bilal Powell (131 carries for 722 yards), who combined for 1,535 rushing yards on the year.
Both Forté and Powell return for the Jets in 2017, and the team also currently has Romar Morris, Brandon Wilds and Elijah McGuire listed at the running back position this offseason.
The Jets finished in the middle of the pack, 15th, in kick return average last season (21.9 yards per return), with wide receiver Jalin Marshall among the league leaders with a 24.9 yards-per-return average. Todman had a 29.9 yards per return average in 2016, to go along with nine carries for 59 yards.
In his NFL career — which includes 60 career games played with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers and Colts — Todman has ran the ball 124 times for 531 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, to go along with 40 catches for 314 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
