Former Colts Guard Hugh Thornton Announces Retirement From NFL

At the time, Thornton was discussing his noticeably-slimmer frame, as he was trying to work his way back from another season-ending injury, his second in two years, to compete for a spot along the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line.
In March, Thornton, then a free agent, tried to revive his career by signing with the Atlanta Falcons, but earlier this week, he decided to call it quits, announcing his retirement from the National Football League.
Thornton was a third-round selection by the Colts in the 2013 NFL Draft, and would make an immediate impact, playing in 37 games, with 32 starts, at left and right guard over his first three seasons in Indianapolis.
When healthy, Thornton thrived in pass protection in particular, as he achieved a pass-blocking efficiency grade of 94.1 in 2013, 95.2 in 2014 and 95.3 in 2015, according to Pro Football Focus.
But knee and shoulder injuries his second season in 2014 resulted in just eight starts for Thornton in 2014 — after starting 12 games as a rookie the previous season — and he was placed on IR early in the team’s playoff run to the AFC Championship Game.
Then, in 2015, Thornton was placed on IR in late December after starting 12 games. His final game with the Colts, and in the NFL, was Week 16 of the 2015 season, an 18-12 road victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Heading into the 2016 season, Thornton worked hard to slim down his frame a bit, but knew he would face quite a bit of competition after the team spent four of its eight draft picks on offensive linemen. At the start of training camp, he was expected to be in contention to start at right guard, alongside
But that aforementioned ankle injury would derail those plans for Thornton, and by the end of the 2016 preseason, he was placed on IR.
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said the decision to end Thornton’s season was a particularly “hard one.”
“Hugh Thornton was tough because he’s been through a lot and he’s faced a ton of adversity,” Pagano said in September. “He’s played really good football for us and he’s been a warrior and played hurt. That was a tough one because he’s been here a long time. Like I said, he’s played a lot of good football. He’s a warrior. He’s dealing with some things that are keeping him out of football injury-wise. It’s just hard.”
Thornton was an All-Big Ten second-team choice his senior season at Illinois, where he played in 42 career games with 35 starts at both guard and tackle.
As a sophomore in 2010, he helped paved the way for the Big Ten’s top rushing offense (241.1 yards per game), and the Illini broke school records for points in a season (423) and points per game (32.54) that year.
