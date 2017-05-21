Former Colts GM Ryan Grigson Hired By Browns

Grigson, the Indianapolis Colts’ general manager from 2012 through 2016, has been hired by the Cleveland Browns as a Senior Personnel Executive, the team announced today.
In his new role, Grigson will report to Browns Vice President of Player Personnel Andrew Berry, who spent the previous eight seasons with the Colts as a scouting assistant and pro scout before his promotion to pro scouting coordinator in 2012.
“We are excited to add Ryan to our personnel department,” Berry said, via ClevelandBrowns.com. “Having worked with him for four years with the Colts, I know Ryan is an individual with a palpable passion for scouting, a tireless work ethic and an insatiable competitive drive. His experiences as an NFL player and executive will prove valuable to the mission of our group, while his team-orientation and personal integrity will continue to strengthen our department’s culture.”
The Colts had a 49-31 regular season record during Grigson’s tenure as general manager, winning two AFC South Division titles and making three postseason appearances. The 2014 Indianapolis squad advanced to the AFC Championship Game.
But after back-to-back 8-8 seasons without a playoff appearance, the team decided to part ways with Grigson on Jan. 21. He was replaced more than a week later by Chris Ballard, who has spent most of the offseason re-tooling the team’s defense.
“Ryan is an outstanding man,” Colts Owner Jim Irsay said of Grigson in a Jan. 21 press conference. “He is a good man, and as part of this organization, he worked tirelessly to make us better. As I have said before, he has a record to be proud of, (and) not easily accomplished some of the things that he accomplished in his five-plus years here.”
Grigson in 2017 is entering his 19th season in an NFL front office, having spent five seasons with the St. Louis Rams (national/area scout; 1999-2003) and the Philadelphia Eagles (regional scout/director of player personnel; 2004-2011).
He joins a Browns personnel department headed up by second-year general manager Sashi Brown. The team, which received a 2017 sixth-round selection, a 2018 second-round pick and quarterback Brock Osweiler in a March 9 trade with the Houston Texans, selected Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the No. 1-overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.
Cleveland also had two other first-round picks this year, selecting Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers (25th overall) and Miami tight end David Njoku (29th overall).
Grigson could make a return to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 24, when the Browns travel to Indy to take on the Colts in 2017 Week 3 action.
