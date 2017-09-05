Five Things Learned: Colts/Rams

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts opened up their season on Sunday with a 46-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
While it certainly wasn’t the start to the season that head coach Chuck Pagano and his team envisioned, one can imagine they’ve already turned on the film to figure out what went wrong, will hit the practice field to put those corrections into action, and will then move on to this Sunday’s home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
That’s the thing about the NFL: win or lose, there isn’t time to dwell; your next opponent now deserves your full respect and attention.
“One game does not define our season, unless we allow it,” Pagano said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. We all got a lot of work to do.”
Here are the FIVE THINGS LEARNED from Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Rams:
• TOUGH START: Credit goes to the Colts’ defense for bending but not breaking on the Rams’ opening drive of the game, as Los Angeles would only get as far as the Indianapolis 32-yard line before they were forced into kicking a 50-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead. But the Colts’ offense wouldn’t be as fortunate, as their first drive would include a
• QUICK LEARNER:
• QUICK DECISION: Though the Colts’ first drive of the game wasn’t ideal, their second drive got close to the end zone — as in, really close. After two large-chunk completions from Tolzien to tight end
• NO OPEN LANES: The Rams’ Jared Goff would put in a career day on Sunday, completing 21-of-29 passes for 306 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers. But the team’s run game was virtually non-existent, thanks to some good push from the Colts’ defensive front. In all, Los Angeles ran the ball 33 times for just 63 yards — an average of 1.9 yards per carry. Their top back, Todd Gurley, had 19 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown on the day, which is well below his career 3.9 yards-per-carry average (he averaged 4.8 yards per carry his rookie year in 2015). So while Indianapolis obviously will have some work to do to improve against the pass, it does have some solid early-season film it can go to when evaluating its run defense.
• MOVING UP: Gore and Vinatieri, the Colts’ two trusty veterans, each added to their long list of accomplishments and records on Sunday. Via Colts Public Relations, Gore — who had 10 carries for 42 yards, and one reception for 10 yards on Sunday — surpassed Thurman Thomas for the ninth most yards from scrimmage in NFL history (16,532). With his first-quarter field goal, meanwhile, Vinatieri tied Morten Andersen for the most field goals made from 20-29 yards in NFL history (176), and the kick also marked his 42nd different stadium having converted at least one field goal, as Sunday’s game was the first time in Vinatier’s 22-year NFL career that he had played in the Los Angeles Coliseum.