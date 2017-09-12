Five Things Learned: Colts/Cardinals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts opened up the home portion of their 2017 regular season schedule on Sunday with a 16-13 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
While a loss is a loss, the overall performance by the Colts on Sunday was encouraging for head coach Chuck Pagano, who saw the entire operation improve drastically from Indy’s 46-9, season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
“In tight games like this, which most of them are in the National Football League, you’ve got to put teams away and you’ve got to score touchdowns in the red area,” Pagano said. “But I’m encouraged. … There are no moral victories. We are 0-2 and it is what it is. We’ll go back to work tomorrow and keep working to get better and find a way to win a game and come back and come back at home.”
Here are the FIVE THINGS LEARNED from Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals:
• START ‘EM UP: The Colts have always emphasized the need for a fast start to games, both offensively and defensively. That didn’t happen Week 1 against the Rams, and the Colts found themselves in a deep hole that they just couldn’t climb out of the rest of the way. It was a different story Sunday against the Cardinals, however, as the defense forced a three-and-out on Arizona’s first drive of the game, and then the offense would go on a 14-play, 53-yard drive on its first possession that culminated in a
• QUICK LEARNER:
• YOUNG SECONDARY: The Colts on Sunday were very young in their secondary, as they started two rookies at cornerback (
• GOTTA FINISH: While the strong start was certainly encouraging for the Colts, they weren’t able to sustain that tempo throughout the game. Eventually, the Cardinals — who were held to just three points the first three quarters of the game — started to click, and by halfway through the fourth quarter, Arizona found itself down just three points, 13-10. They tied it up at 13 about four minutes later, and actually had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation when kicker Phil Dawson’s 42-yard field goal attempt was missed wide right. Defensively, Pagano talked about the need to tighten things up in the final minutes to ensure the opposing offense doesn’t get the big chunk plays down the stretch that got the Cardinals in position to come back; offensively, the Colts were unable to put the game away on two different drives in the final 3:28 of regulation, and then Brissett’s lone interception came on Indy’s first play of the overtime period, and set up Arizona’s game-winning field goal. All of these are items the coaches and players will review today as they apply corrections from the game and move on to next Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
• HE’S NO. 1: Kicker