First Impressions: Colts Defeat The Browns

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts earned victory No. 1 on the season on Sunday with a 31-28 decision over the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium.
What’s top of mind for the Colts after improving to 1-2 on the year?
FIRST IMPRESSIONS
That feels much, much better.
It’s not just the fact that the Colts were able to earn their first victory of the season, but they were mostly able to do it decisively with a dominant first half, and then slowly shut the door in the second half with a couple key defensive plays before holding the Browns off in the final seven minutes to get the win.
Perhaps most importantly, the team has showed much improvement for two straight weeks after getting blown out by the Los Angeles Rams, 46-9, in their season opener. Last week, in a 16-13, overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the defense really stepped up big against a potentially-explosive Bruce Arians-led offense.
This time around, it was the Colts’ offense’s turn to take over.
The Colts have avoided an 0-3 start for a fourth straight season, and now face another tough West Coast trip next week against one of the stingiest defenses around. But, make no bones about it, there will be a pep in everyone’s step this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
REVEALING MOMENT
Jacoby Brissett has obviously been playing some Madden.
He got flushed out of the pocket to his right, but then, Brissett set his sights on the end zone, which was about 17 yards away, and he hit the spin move to juke out two Browns defenders around the 14-yard line — seven yards away from the original line of scrimmage — before sprinting untouched into the end zone.
Brissett becomes the first Colts quarterback to earn two rushing touchdowns in a game since
PLAY OF THE GAME
In the days leading up to the game,
He would finish his day with seven catches for 153 yards, but it was his long touchdown play that was Quintessential Hilton.
Facing a 3rd and 6 from their own 39-yard line, the Colts lined up with Brissett in the shotgun and
With the pressure coming from his right side, Brissett fired a strike to Hilton, who got himself wide open on the near sideline around the 50-yard line. From there, he used a nice block from
Hilton finished the first half with 145 receiving yards, which were the third most in the first two quarters in franchise history (he had 156 on Oct. 9, 2014).
UNSUNG HERO
The fifth-year pro had two interceptions in the quarter, both of which featured incredible timing. His first pick came with the Browns driving and looking to make it a one-score game, getting to the Indianapolis 17-yard line. Kizer fired a pass near the end zone, but Melvin dove to come up with the interception, his first, at his own 3-yard line. Crisis averted.
Then, the Browns looked like they were going to take advantage after Jack Doyle had a rare lost fumble late in the third quarter. But with 11 seconds left, Melvin earned his second pick, negating the possible disaster for the Indy offense, which would respond with a 10-play, 34-yard scoring drive that milked 4:53 off the clock and ended with an
Melvin has filled in admirably all season for No. 1 cornerback
WHAT WENT RIGHT
• The Colts’ offense took another step in the right direction on Sunday, gaining 335 yards of total offense — 260 of which came in the first half. Brissett was a big part of that, finishing 17-of-24 passing (70.8 percent) for 259 yards with a touchdown, while also running for two scores, on the day. He obviously gives Indianapolis a viable option under center while Luck continues to work his way back to the field after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.
• Indianapolis won the turnover battle 3-1, intercepting Kizer three times, which included Melvin’s two picks and a game-ending interception by rookie safety
•
• Inside linebacker
• Outside linebacker
WHAT WENT WRONG
• Penalties. For a second straight week, the yellow flags were a major problem for the Colts. On Sunday, Indianapolis committed 11 accepted penalties for 99 yards. Perhaps this is overshadowed by the fact that the Browns had 10 accepted penalties for 113 yards, including four — yes, four — offensive pass interference calls. But one can imagine Chuck Pagano will have plenty of talking points for his team about its own penalties, many of which were of the “you cant just do that” variety.
• The Colts at times struggled to get the Browns’ ballcarriers to the ground, resulting in several chunk plays for Cleveland’s offense that should’ve only been small-to-moderate gains. Although the Colts seemed to have the advantage against the run coming into Sunday’s game — Indianapolis came into the contest ranking second in the league by allowing just 2.5 yards per carry, while the Browns ranked 25th in the league with 75 rushing yards per game — Cleveland finished the day Sunday with 111 rushing yards on 21 carries, for an average of 5.3 yards per carry. The Browns, in all, had five plays of 20 yards or more on the day, two of which started as short passes.
• Despite leading 31-14 with 10:18 left in the fourth quarter, the Colts would let the Browns get back into the game and have a chance to at least tie it with a field goal on their final couple drives. Cleveland went on a 14-0 run in the final 6:56 of the game off the heels of an 11-yard touchdown pass from Kizer to Kenny Britt, and then a one-yard rushing touchdown by Kizer. Although the win is certainly the most important part of the afternoon for Indy, its next goal is to find a way to really step on its opponent’s throat and come away with a resounding victory next time around.
INJURY REPORT
The following player was injured during Sunday’s game:
• Wide receiver
WHAT’S NEXT
The Colts go back out on the road next Sunday, when they travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.