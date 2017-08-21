FIRST QUARTER: Colts Lead Steelers, 7-3

FIRST QUARTER

The Indianapolis Colts are on the road for the second and final time in the 2017 preseason, as they are in Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers at Heinz Field Saturday evening.The Colts (0-2) are coming off a 24-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Saturday at AT&T Stadium, while the Steelers (2-0) are coming off a 17-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.Here's a look at the major highlights as they happened in each quarter:The Steelers won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. Running back Knile Davis would be a common theme early, pulling off runs of 10 and 11 yards, before the Colts' promising knack for earning takeaways came up once again. Outside linebackerhit Steelers quarterback Ben Roethelisberger from his backside and forced the ball out, which was recovered by defensive lineman. It was the fourth takeaway by the Indy defense this preseason, and second by Simon, who had an interception in the first game against the Lions — also on the first drive of the game.You want aggression out of the Colts' first-team offense? How about a 55-yard pass play toon their very first play. Moncrief — playing for the first time this preseason after missing time with a shoulder injury — broke away from one tackler from the outset and the rest was all him, as he got to the Pittsburgh 8-yard line. A big defensive pass interference call on the Steelers — on an attempted pass to Moncrief, again — just three plays later, on third down, set up a 1-yardtouchdown. At the 10:46 mark in the first quarter, the Colts took an early 7-0 lead.The Steelers get on the board with a 36-yard field goal by Chris Boswell. It was a long drive for Roethelisberger and Co. — 11 plays, 57 yards, 5:50 off the clock — but two huge plays in coverage by safetystopped the Steelers short at the Indianapolis 18-yard line. Pittsburgh is getting yards in big chunks so far, but the turnover on their first drive and being held to a field goal on their second drive are both certainly welcomed sights for Ted Monachino's group.At the end of the first quarter, the Colts lead the Steelers, 7-3.