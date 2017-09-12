FIRST QUARTER: Colts Lead Cardinals, 10-0

INDIANAPOLIS —
Lucas Oil Stadium is open for business.
The Indianapolis Colts open up the home portion of their 2017 regular season schedule today, when they play host to the Arizona Cardinals.
Here are some of the major plays as they happened each quarter:
FIRST QUARTER
15:00:
The Cardinals won the opening coin toss, and, with Bruce Arians as their head coach one might not be surprised to learn they elected to receive to start the game. Rigoberto Sanchez
's opening kickoff goes for a touchback, and we're under way.13:39:
That didn't take long. John Simon
, on 2nd and 8, wrecks the Cardinals' right tackle and brings down quarterback Carson Palmer for a sack and a loss of seven. Then, on 3rd and 15, Palmer's pass attempt to John Brown falls incomplete, and the Indy defense has the exact start it could've wanted to this game.13:23: Jacoby Brissett comes in at quarterback
for his first start with the Colts, replacing Scott Tolzien
, who got the start last Sunday in the team's season opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams.