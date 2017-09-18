FIRST QUARTER: Colts Lead Browns, 7-0

FIRST QUARTER

Which team will leave Lucas Oil Stadium with its first win on Sunday?The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) wrap up an early two-game home swing today, when they play host to the Cleveland Browns (0-2).Here are some of the major plays as they happened each quarter:The Browns appeared to come through huge on a 3rd and 3, when rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer connected with tight end Seth DeValve for a 25-yard pass play to the Indianapolis 27. But a pick play (pass interference) called on the Browns negated the big play, and set up a 3rd and 13.made sure Cleveland wouldn’t convert again, as he threw off his man after being stuffed initially to get the sack, his second of the season, to force the Browns to punt for a second straight possession to open the game.



INJURY UPDATE: The Colts announce wide receiver Kamar Aiken is being evaluated for a concussion. He was involved in a helmet-to-helmet hit earlier in the quarter, though he was able to jog off on his own power.



0:24: Jacoby Brissett , in his second straight start for the Colts, leads the team on its first scoring drive of the game, going 70 yards in 10 plays — and running 4:13 off the clock — and ending on a five-yard run by the second-year quarterback, his second-career rushing touchdown. The big play of the drive? A 31-yard pass from Brissett to T.Y. Hilton on 3rd and 7 from the Cleveland 36 that got all the way to the 5; Brissett showed some touch on the pass that we didn’t really see last week.



0:00: At the end of the first quarter, the Colts lead the Browns, 7-0.







