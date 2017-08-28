FIRST QUARTER: Colts, Bengals Scoreless

FIRST QUARTER





The Indianapolis Colts are taking the field tonight for their final preseason action of the 2017 season, as they play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium.The Colts (1-2) are coming off a 19-15 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Saturday at Heinz Field, while the Bengals (1-2) fell to the Washington Redskins, 23-17, on Sunday.Here's a look at the major highlights as they happened in each quarter:The Colts won the opening coin toss and elected to defer to the second half.— who won out the punter/kickoff specialst job earlier in the week after the release of Jeff Locke — put the opening kickoff to the end of the endzone for a touchback.The Colts' defense has now forced a takeaway on the first drive in three of its four preseason games. This time around,poked the ball out of the hands of wide receiver Kermit Whitfield, and safetywas there to pick it up and tip toe in bounds before stepping out at the Cincinnati 39-yard line. It's the sixth takeaway by the Indianapolis defense so far this preseason.Indianapolis is going for it on 4th and 2 for the second time in its first drive of the game. The first time,hitfor 11 yards on the slant. This time around, however, Cincinnati brought a big-time blitz on 4th and 2 from the Bengals' 5-yard line, and Tolzien's rushed pass fell incomplete. The Colts already know what they have in, so perhaps no one would blame Chuck Pagano for trying to go for it in this situation.The Colts and Bengals are scoreless after the first quarter.