Early Cornerback Playing Time There For Colts Rookies

INDIANAPOLIS – One.



That’s how many cornerbacks the Colts drafted from 2012-16.



A number like that, plus the revolving door of corners not named Vontae Davis in Indianapolis, contributed to the Colts needing to tap into a deep cornerback group in the 2017 Draft.



Two cornerbacks came out of the 2017 Draft---second-rounder Quincy Wilson and fifth-rounder Nate Hairston .



Geoff Collins has ties to both new cornerbacks.



For the last two years, Collins was Wilson’s defensive coordinator at the University of Florida.



At Florida, the Gators had five defensive backs go on to get drafted in the first two rounds of the 2016 and 2017 drafts.



Wilson has always been bound for stardom, the son of a father who also played defensive back at the Division I level and currently runs a high school training facility for young secondary players.



“I loved him,” Collins says of coaching Wilson at Florida. “He was a pleasure to coach the last two years.



“The level of competition (in the SEC) is the highest you can get in college football and Quincy has excelled and quite frankly has dominated a great league.”



Players like Wilson have led Collins to a new gig.



As the first-year head coach at Temple University, Collins has been busy studying film of the 2016 Owls.



Even though Collins never coached Hairston at Temple, he can’t help but notice the young corner when analyzing his new roster.



“When I (went) through the transition at Temple and watched the tape (I thought) which of the kids we are inheriting or played there would have played for us on our top-five defense at Florida,” Collins explains. “Nate is definitely one of those guys. He’s got the length, the ability, the intelligence and the toughness.



“I’m a big fan of long, athletic corners. He has that. With that five-yard bump rule, he’s going to have a chance to get on some elite NFL receivers and cause problems.”



While Hairston’s immediate role in the NFL is still up in the air, it would not be much of a surprise to Collins if he watches Wilson get thrown into an early starting role.



It will now be Colts defensive coordinator Ted Monachino taking his turn at coaching up the 6-1, 213-pound Wilson.



“He’s a big, physical corner,” Monachino says of the second-round pick.



“He can play press. He can play off. He’s a willing tackler. All of the things we look for in corner. He’s a top competitor.”

















