END OF 3RD: Jaguars Lead Colts, 27-10

The Colts (3-8) take on the AFC South Division co-leaders Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4) today at EverBank Field.
Indianapolis would fall in an early hole back in Week 7 and couldn't recover, allowing 10 sacks on offense, and 518 yards on defense, in its 27-0 loss to Jacksonville at Lucas Oil Stadium.
That win sparked a four-game win streak for the Jaguars, which was snapped last Sunday in their 27-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Colts, meanwhile, fell to the Tennessee Titans, 20-16, last week in Indy.
So how will the Colts respond this week? Here are some major plays as they happened each quarter in today's game itself:
FIRST QUARTER
6:18: The Jaguars strike first with the aid of some trickeration. Facing a 4th and 7 from their own 49-yard line on their first drive of the game, Jacksonville dials up the fake punt pass with punter Brad Nortman, who finds tight end James O'Shaunessy wide open over the middle for a 29-yard gain to the Indianapolis 22. Four plays later, on 3rd and 3 from the Indianapolis 4, quarterback Blake Bortles scrambles to find wide receiver Marqise Lee open in the end zone for the touchdown to put the Jaguars up, 7-0.
0:00: At the end of the first quarter, the Jaguars lead the Colts, 7-0.
SECOND QUARTER
12:46: The Jaguars get a 30-yard field goal from Josh Lambo to increase their lead to 10-0. It was Jacksonville's second 11-play drive to open up the game, as Bortles and crew have been successful in getting several plays in small chunks to this point.
INJURY UPDATE: Cornerback
7:05: The Colts get on the board, courtesy of a 27-yard field goal from
1:55: The Colts' defense's struggles on third down continue. On 3rd and Goal from the eight-yard line, Bortles finds wide receiver Keelan Cole over the shoulder in the corner of the end zone for the touchdown. After the botched extra-point attempt. the Jaguars jump out to a 16-3 lead. Jacksonville is now 7-of-9 on third downs in this ballgame.
0:44: On a nice drive late in the half, the Colts make a critical mistake. Quarterback
0:00: At the end of the first half, the Jaguars lead the Colts, 16-3.
THIRD QUARTER
10:34: The Jaguars, who won the opening coin toss, deferred to the second half, a decision which pays off today. The Jacksonville offense promptly goes 67 yards on eight plays on their first drive of the third quarter, which ends with a Leonard Fournette five-yard touchdown run. It appeared the Indy defense could've caught a little break, as Jacksonville faced 3rd and 6 from the Indy 20-yard line, but, for the eighth time in 10 tries so far this afternoon, the Jaguars were able to convert on third down on a pass from Bortles to Fournette for 11 yards, and they got into the end zone two plays later. A two-point conversion pass from Bortles to tight end Marcedes Lewis is good, and Jacksonville jumps out to a 24-3 lead.
6:40: Facing 4th and 2 from the Jacksonville 40-yard line, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano pretty much had no other choice, down 24-3, to go for it and try to continue his team's drive midway through the third quarter. The result, a 40-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to Hilton — one in which Hilton, as he has done so often in his career, found an opening and then was able to use his speed (he ran 18.1 miles per hour on the play, according to NFL Next Gen stats) to snake around multiple defenders untouched to the end zone, is the first time all season the Indy offense has been able to convert a fourth down in seven tries. The Colts now trail, 24-10.
0:34: The Jaguars respond with a 23-yard Lambo field goal to push their lead to 27-10. The biggest play for the Colts? They were able to stop Jacksonville on 3rd and Goal from the eight-yard line. Jacksonville is now 9-of-12 on third downs today.
0:00: At the end of the third quarter, the Jaguars lead the Colts, 27-10.