END OF 1ST: Jaguars Lead Colts, 7-0

FIRST QUARTER



After being dominated in a Week 7 shutout loss, the Indianapolis Colts are in Jacksonville today trying to exact a little revenge.The Colts (3-8) take on the AFC South Division co-leaders Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4) today at EverBank Field.Indianapolis would fall in an early hole back in Week 7 and couldn't recover, allowing 10 sacks on offense, and 518 yards on defense, in its 27-0 loss to Jacksonville at Lucas Oil Stadium.That win sparked a four-game win streak for the Jaguars, which was snapped last Sunday in their 27-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Colts, meanwhile, fell to the Tennessee Titans, 20-16, last week in Indy.So how will the Colts respond this week? Here are some major plays as they happened each quarter in today's game itself:The Jaguars strike first with the aid of some trickeration. Facing a 4th and 7 from their own 49-yard line on their first drive of the game, Jacksonville dials up the fake punt pass with punter Brad Nortman, who finds tight end James O'Shaunessy wide open over the middle for a 29-yard gain to the Indianapolis 22. Four plays later, on 3rd and 3 from the Indianapolis 4, quarterback Blake Bortles scrambles to find wide receiver Marqise Lee open in the end zone for the touchdown to put the Jaguars up, 7-0.At the end of the first quarter, the Jaguars lead the Colts, 7-0.