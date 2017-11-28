News

Link
Print
RSS

END OF 1ST: Jaguars Lead Colts, 7-0

Posted 31 minutes ago

Andrew Walker Colts.com Writer

Intro: The Indianapolis Colts today travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in their 2017 regular season Week 13 matchup at EverBank Field. Check back here for updates from the game.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After being dominated in a Week 7 shutout loss, the Indianapolis Colts are in Jacksonville today trying to exact a little revenge.

The Colts (3-8) take on the AFC South Division co-leaders Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4) today at EverBank Field.

Indianapolis would fall in an early hole back in Week 7 and couldn't recover, allowing 10 sacks on offense, and 518 yards on defense, in its 27-0 loss to Jacksonville at Lucas Oil Stadium.

That win sparked a four-game win streak for the Jaguars, which was snapped last Sunday in their 27-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Colts, meanwhile, fell to the Tennessee Titans, 20-16, last week in Indy.

So how will the Colts respond this week? Here are some major plays as they happened each quarter in today's game itself:

FIRST QUARTER
6:18: The Jaguars strike first with the aid of some trickeration. Facing a 4th and 7 from their own 49-yard line on their first drive of the game, Jacksonville dials up the fake punt pass with punter Brad Nortman, who finds tight end James O'Shaunessy wide open over the middle for a 29-yard gain to the Indianapolis 22. Four plays later, on 3rd and 3 from the Indianapolis 4, quarterback Blake Bortles scrambles to find wide receiver Marqise Lee open in the end zone for the touchdown to put the Jaguars up, 7-0.

0:00: At the end of the first quarter, the Jaguars lead the Colts, 7-0.


Hot Articles on Colts.com

Stay up-to-date on everything Colts! Sign-up for the Colts E-newsletter
Leave your comments below Join the COLTSTRONG Fan Community

Recent Videos

  • Cheerleader of the Week: Vanessa

    Cheerleader of the Week: Vanessa

    (1:05)

    This Cheerleader of the Week video is from a recent trip to Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, where the squad shot their 2017-18 Swimsuit Calendar. Vanessa is in her rookie season as a Colts Cheerleader.

  • Wired For Sound: Colts DB Rashaan Melvin Picks Off Marcus Mariota

    Wired For Sound: Colts DB Rashaan Melvin Picks Off Marcus Mariota

    (1:32)

    Colts defensive back Rashaan Melvin was wired for sound against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Take a listen as Melvin makes a diving grab for his third interception of the season picking off Titans QB Marcus Mariota in the second quarter.

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »