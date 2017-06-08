Donte Moncrief Is Also A Reigning League Leader

Colts WR Donte Moncrief led the league receivers in highest TD % per target.



We all know about's impressive 2016 season, in which he became the first Indianapolis Colts wideout since Reggie Wayne in 2007 to lead the NFL in receiving yards.But did you know he wasn't the only Colts wide receiver to claim league-high honors in a statistical category last season?That's right —finished the year with the highest wide receiver touchdown percentage per pass target of any player in the league with a minimum of 50 targets.That's according to Pro Football Focus, which recently provided this neat graphic:Those are four really good wide receivers to find yourself associated with in any statistical category.The 2016 season was a bittersweet one individually for Moncrief. When he was healthy and able to play, he was very productive (nine games played, seven starts, career-best seven receiving touchdowns); but he also battled a number of injuries throughout the year — most notably to his shoulder and his hamstring — and was forced to sit out almost half the season.When he was on the field, Moncrief was as good of a red zone target as any across the league for quarterback, continuing to build upon some excellent balance with the aforementioned Hilton, led the NFL with a career-best 1,448 receiving yards.If Moncrief is able to stay healthy in 2017, the Colts could boast one of the best receiving corps in the league.He showed off his potential in 2015, when he caught 64 passes for 733 yards and six scores, and this year, he hopes to not only be a major factor from the 20 and in, but all over the field.After a full, healthy offseason, Moncrief thinks he can provide just that — and more."This year, being healthy and being able to get some work in, staying in shape and all that you can tell the difference," he said this week at Colts' veteran minicamp, where he really stood out from the pack at the team's practices. "And I'm ready to keep it going."