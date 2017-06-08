Donte Moncrief Is Also A Reigning League Leader

But did you know he wasn’t the only Colts wide receiver to claim league-high honors in a statistical category last season?
That’s right —
That’s according to Pro Football Focus, which recently provided this neat graphic:
Colts WR Donte Moncrief led the league receivers in highest TD % per target.— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 29, 2017
He hauled in a TD on 12.9% of his targeted passes in 2016. pic.twitter.com/zhWT7cvRjc
Those are four really good wide receivers to find yourself associated with in any statistical category.
The 2016 season was a bittersweet one individually for Moncrief. When he was healthy and able to play, he was very productive (nine games played, seven starts, career-best seven receiving touchdowns); but he also battled a number of injuries throughout the year — most notably to his shoulder and his hamstring — and was forced to sit out almost half the season.
If Moncrief is able to stay healthy in 2017, the Colts could boast one of the best receiving corps in the league.
He showed off his potential in 2015, when he caught 64 passes for 733 yards and six scores, and this year, he hopes to not only be a major factor from the 20 and in, but all over the field.
After a full, healthy offseason, Moncrief thinks he can provide just that — and more.
“This year, being healthy and being able to get some work in, staying in shape and all that you can tell the difference,” he said this week at Colts’ veteran minicamp, where he really stood out from the pack at the team’s practices. “And I’m ready to keep it going.”
