Craig Koehler of Concord High School Named Third Coach of the Week for 2017

Craig Koehler of Concord High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, a program presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Coach Koehler was nominated and selected for this award after the Class 5A No. 7 Minutemen improved to 3-0 on the season, defeating Class 4A No. 1 Northwood, 15-12.

The 2017 season marks the eighteenth year the Indianapolis Colts will be recognizing outstanding Indiana High School football coaches through the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

All high school head coaches in the state of Indiana are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach’s impact on his team, school and community, as well as performance of the team. The honorees are selected by a panel of high school football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from all regions of the state.

Each Monday, following a high school football game weekend, one head coach will be announced. At the conclusion of the high school football season, each winning coach will receive a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard and Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior, as well as a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation. In addition, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will contribute $1,000 for the school’s athletic fund.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 3:

Region 1 - Dan Kukulski – Boone Grove Region 6 - K.C. Woods - Danville Region 2 – WINNER Region 7 - Grant Lewis – Franklin Central Region 3 – Chad Zolman - Homestead Region 8 – Kyle Padgett - Centerville Region 4 – Pat Shanley – Lafayette Jefferson Region 9 - Andy Hape – Evansville Reitz Region 5 – Aaron Tolle - Tipton Region 10 - Jason Rotenberger – Rock Creek

For more information, please contact Phil Andrews of the Indianapolis Colts at (317) 808-5322. Coach Koehler is also available for questions/comments at (574) 215-3793. Additional information on the program may be found at Colts.com/highschoolfootball