News

Link
Print
RSS

Craig Koehler of Concord High School Named Third Coach of the Week for 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

By Colts.com

Craig Koehler of Concord High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, a program presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.



Craig Koehler of Concord High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, a program presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

 

Coach Koehler was nominated and selected for this award after the Class 5A No. 7 Minutemen improved to 3-0 on the season, defeating Class 4A No. 1 Northwood, 15-12.

 

The 2017 season marks the eighteenth year the Indianapolis Colts will be recognizing outstanding Indiana High School football coaches through the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

 

All high school head coaches in the state of Indiana are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach’s impact on his team, school and community, as well as performance of the team.  The honorees are selected by a panel of high school football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from all regions of the state.

 

Each Monday, following a high school football game weekend, one head coach will be announced. At the conclusion of the high school football season, each winning coach will receive a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard and Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior, as well as a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation.  In addition, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will contribute $1,000 for the school’s athletic fund.

 

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 3:

 

Region 1 -  Dan Kukulski – Boone Grove

Region 6 -  K.C. Woods - Danville

Region 2 – WINNER

Region 7 -  Grant Lewis – Franklin Central

Region 3 –  Chad Zolman - Homestead

Region 8 – Kyle Padgett - Centerville

Region 4 –  Pat Shanley – Lafayette Jefferson

Region 9 -  Andy Hape – Evansville Reitz

Region 5 –  Aaron Tolle - Tipton

Region 10 -  Jason Rotenberger – Rock Creek

 

For more information, please contact Phil Andrews of the Indianapolis Colts at (317) 808-5322.  Coach Koehler is also available for questions/comments at (574) 215-3793. Additional information on the program may be found at Colts.com/highschoolfootball

 

 

Hot Articles on Colts.com

  • Colts Announce Final 2017 Roster Cuts

    Colts Announce Final 2017 Roster Cuts

    By Andrew Walker - Posted Sep 2, 2017

    Intro: The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday faced a 4 p.m. deadline to cut its 90-man preseason roster to 53 players. What moves did the team make?

  • A Quick Look: Colts’ 2017 Initial 53-Man Roster (UPDATED)

    A Quick Look: Colts’ 2017 Initial 53-Man Roster (UPDATED)

    By Andrew Walker - Posted Sep 3, 2017

    Intro: The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday cut down their roster to its first 53-man version to start the 2017 regular season. Who made the cut at each position?

  • Colts Claim Five Players Off Waivers

    Colts Claim Five Players Off Waivers

    By Andrew Walker - Posted Sep 3, 2017

    Intro: The Indianapolis Colts on Sunday claimed five players off waivers after Saturday’s initial roster cuts. Who are the newest members of the Colts?

Stay up-to-date on everything Colts! Sign-up for the Colts E-newsletter
Leave your comments below Join the COLTSTRONG Fan Community

Recent Videos

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »