Colts to Visit Louisville Slugger Field For "Colts At Bat" This Friday

The Colts will partner with the Louisville Bats for “Colts at Bat” at Louisville Slugger Field. “Colts at Bat” will include several elements for fans attending the Bats game, including player autographs and photos prior to the first pitch, cheerleader autographs and performances, Colts Mascot Blue, free Colts giveaways and Colts In Motion, the team’s traveling museum. Fans may also sign up for one of the Colts Official Fan Clubs and register to win Colts tickets. Attendees must purchase a ticket to the baseball game in order to participate in the “Colts at Bat” activities.

- Autographs from Colts WR Phillip Dorsett & S T.J. Green

- Cheerleader and Mascot Blue Autographs and Photo Opportunities

- Register to win tickets

- Play 60 Zone

- Register for an Official Colts Fan Club Membership

- Colts In Motion, the team’s traveling museum

- Free giveaways

WHEN: Friday, June 2 | Gates open at 5:30PM

*Player autographs from 5:30-6:45pm and Cheerleader autographs from 7:30pm-5th inning

WHERE: Louisville Slugger Field

401 East Main Street

Louisville, KY 40202

COST: Attendees must purchase a ticket to the Bats game in order to participate in “Colts at Bat” activities. To purchase tickets, visit www.batsbaseball.com/tickets.

Special notes: The Colts encourage all fans to arrive early. The line for player and cheerleader autographs may be cut off at any time to ensure the event remains on schedule. Inclement weather or traffic may cause for late arrival or early departure. All “Colts at Bat” events will take place rain or shine. Colts players are subject to change due to scheduling conflicts. Fans will be allowed one autograph per person; however fans may get back in line for additional autographs. All “Colts at Bat” event times are local.