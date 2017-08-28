Colts, Verizon to Launch 10-Day Countdown to Kickoff

As pre-season wraps up and the start of regular season football nears, the Indianapolis Colts are planning several events and promotions as a part of their 10-Day Countdown to Kickoff, presented by Verizon.

The Countdown begins the morning of the team’s final pre-season match-up against the Cincinnati Bengals August 31, and will run through the team’s regular season home opener on September 10 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Countdown to Kickoff will include the launch of the Blue Friday Blitz program; the oversized Colts helmet, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, around town; the Big Kickoff event with United Way of Central Indiana; and the Colts Kickoff Concert, presented by Verizon and sponsored in part by Bud Light. Fans are encouraged to use #ColtsKickoff on social media to share their excitement for the start of football.

Single-game tickets are still available for 2017 Indianapolis Colts home games. Tickets are available at the Lucas Oil Stadium ticket office, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, and online at www.ticketmaster.com.



COLTS HELMET, PRESENTED BY ANTHEM BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD

The Indianapolis Colts are once again teaming up with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to display an oversized helmet around Central Indiana throughout the season. It will be located on Monument Circle September 5-8 and then move around to various locations around town for the duration of the season. Fan can submit their photos with the helmet using #ColtsHelmet for their chance to win sideline seats to a Colts home game. For more information, visit colts.com/coltshelmet.





BLUEING OF THE CANAL (SEPTEMBER 8)

To celebrate the first Blue Friday of the season, the Colts will turn the canal blue in Downtown Indianapolis on Friday, September 8. Media is invited to cover the pouring of the dye into the canal; however, it is not open to the public.

What: Blueing of the Canal For media only – not open to the public.

When: Friday, September 8, 2017 6:30 a.m. Where: Downtown Indianapolis Canal The dye will be poured in at the basin adjacent to the Government Center. Media may park along Robert D. Orr Plaza (enter off of West Street). Who: Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett

Blue, Official Mascot of the Indianapolis Colts





BLUE FRIDAY BLITZ PROGRAM LAUNCH (SEPTEMBER 8)

This season, the Indianapolis Colts and Downtown Indy, Inc. are continuing the Blue Friday Blitz program, which gives for downtown businesses the opportunity to show their Colts Pride every Blue Friday by providing customers with special deals and discounts throughout the Colts season. To see a list of participating businesses and their corresponding weekly specials, visit www.colts.com/bluefriday.





THE BIG KICKOFF, with United Way of Central Indiana (SEPTEMBER 8)

The Colts are once again teaming up with United Way of Central Indiana to host The Big Kickoff event on Friday, September 8, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monument Circle. At the event, United Way of Central Indiana will celebrate their 100th anniversary and host a community fair.

The Big Kickoff will also feature special guest emcee IndyCar Driver James Hinchcliffe; musical entertainment by The Doo; a free Yoga class hosted by Indy Monumental Yoga; free food truck tastings; opportunities to find out about volunteering at United Way and its agencies; limited edition Colts kickoff posters; autographs from Colts Alumni players; a visit from Colts Cheerleaders and Blue; and a chance to win Colts tickets.

What: The Big Kickoff When: Friday, September 8, 2017 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Indy Yoga Movement Class (north side) Where: Monument Circle Downtown Indianapolis What: § Live music by The Doo § Free Colts Flags to First 1,000 in Attendance § Free Yoga Class at 12:15 p.m. § Free Food Truck tastings § Community Fair featuring United Way agencies § Free Colts kickoff posters § Colts Cheerleaders and Blue § Colts Alumni Players § Colts In Motion Traveling Museum § Colts Pro Shop Mobile Trailer Website www.colts.com/kickoff

COLTS KICKOFF CONCERT, PRESENTED BY VERIZON (SEPTEMBER 9)

For the fifth year, the Colts are teaming up with Verizon, Bud Light, Downtown Indy, Inc. and HANK FM to host a free Kickoff Concert on the east block of Georgia Street in Downtown Indianapolis. This year’s concert will feature Frankie Ballard, along with special guest Clayton Anderson. Free tickets to this year’s concert are available at www.colts.com/kickoff. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the gates. Throughout the evening, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, the Bud Light Boardwalk Beer Garden, visits from Colts Cheerleaders and Blue, a performance by the Cheerleaders and food from Kilroy’s.