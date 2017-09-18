Colts To Weigh ‘Calculated Risks’ With Jacoby Brissett Under Center

INDIANAPOLIS —
The Colts’ offense was visibly much improved from its Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and despite having joined the team via trade just 15 days prior to their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Brissett seemed to have obvious command of offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski’s overall gameplan.
Asked how much of the Colts’ offense Brissett has mastered to this point, Pagano couldn’t put an exact figure on it — “Enough to play winning football,” he said — but the team is now at a point where it can become more aggressive with Brissett under center.
“You’ve got to take some calculated risks,” Pagano said.
Against the Cardinals, Brissett completed 20-of-37 passes for 216 yards with an interception. The Colts started fast, scoring a touchdown and a field goal, respectively, on their first two drives of the game, but were held scoreless from that point until their first possession of the fourth quarter, when
While the Colts attempted a couple deeper shots down the field in that game, Brissett said he agreed that it’s time to throw more of those types of wrinkles into the team’s gameplan moving forward, which could definitely help add some pizazz to those would-be stalled drives.
“You’ve got to definitely know what the risk is versus the reward, and when the opportunity presents itself, you’ve definitely got to try and capitalize,” he said on Wednesday.
The key this week, other than just learning more of the playbook, Brissett said, is to continue working on his timing with his receivers. While tight end
For Brissett, while there’s work to be done on the practice field to get that physical timing down, simply continuing to talk about certain receivers’ preferences and schemes will be key, as well.
“It’s a mixture of all that,” he said. “(It’s) conversations about certain things – how they’ve been going through things and how they got certain stuff done. They just came out of camp, and me just getting thrown in here, so, (it’s) a lot of conversations, a lot of watching them from camp and things like that.”
Overall, however, the second-year North Carolina State product said he’s feeling good about his grasp of the Colts’ offense.
“It’s just learning as much as possible on a week-in, week-out basis and continuing to grow,” Brissett said. “(I’m) starting to get a little bit more comfortable with everything and starting to learn a lot more.”