Colts Searching For More Forced Turnovers In 2017

INDIANAPOLIS – Over the last two years, the Kansas City Chiefs have won seven more games than the Indianapolis Colts.



In earning back-to-back postseason berths, the Chiefs have had a clear stat differential from their fellow AFC counterpart.



The Chiefs ranked 1st and 2nd in turnover differential the past two seasons.



Whereas the Colts were 24th and 22nd in turnover margin.



It’s why new GM Chris Ballard, who spent the previous four seasons with Kansas City, offered this statement after drafting safety Malik Hooker :



“I really thought coming in here we needed to add defensive playmakers,” Ballard said.



Hooker had seven interceptions in 13 collegiate games last season.



The Colts had just eight interceptions in 16 games last year.



Darius Butler had three of those picks.



Butler returns in 2017, now playing the safety position in Ted Monachino’s defense.



In a defense void of many familiar faces from past years, Butler thinks the playmaking will improve for his side of the ball.



“I feel like we have the personnel,” Butler says. “(But) we have to go out there and produce and do it.”



As some of the defenders enter their second year under Monachino, could more coverage looks be on the way?



If so, Butler thinks that will help in improving the glaring turnover numbers.



“It works hand-in-hand as far as what kind of scheme you are playing,” Butler says of the turnovers. “We’ve been a man-to-man team a lot of the time and it’s tough to get a lot of interceptions in those situations.



“Hopefully we mix it up, so we can use everybody’s tools.”









