Colts Make Several Roster Moves Following Rookie Minicamp

INDIANAPOLIS – Chuck Pagano said over the weekend that a few tryout guys were impressing at the team’s rookie minicamp.



Well, on Monday, the Colts turned words into action, by signing five tryout players from this past weekend.



The Colts signed free agent OG-Blake Muir and four undrafted free agents: CB-Danté Blackmon, S-Tyson Graham, WR-Al-Damion Riles and OT-Andrew Wylie.



To make room for the new Colts, the team parted ways with C/G- Austin Blythe (2016 seventh-round pick) and CB- Frankie Williams (Purdue). The Colts also waived three 2017 undrafted free agents: WR- Jerome Lane , CB- Chris Lyles and G-Chris Muller.



Following Saturday’s rookie minicamp session, Pagano had this to say about the tryout invitees.



“There and there have been some guys who have stood out,” Pagano said. "That’s what we encouraged them to do from Day 1. Don’t say, ‘Hey I’m here for two and a half days and I’m out of here because I’m a tryout guy.’ That’s the wrong mindset to come in here with. You come in with the mindset that you’re going to compete your tail off and give great effort. Put it all out there and see where the chips fall. We’ve had it happen before and it just may happen again.”



With Monday’s moves, the Colts are still at the 90-man number for their roster.





Muir, 6-6, 315 pounds, spent time on the practice squads of the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers in 2016. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Falcons on February 10, 2017 before being waived on May 1. Muir was on the Falcons practice squad for the final eight weeks of the 2016 regular season and the entire postseason, including Super Bowl LI. He was on the Packers practice squad from Weeks 5-6. Muir was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2016. He spent the 2016 offseason and training camp with the 49ers before being waived on August 27.



Collegiately, Muir started all 25 games he played in at Baylor (2014-15). In 2015, he started all 13 games and was named First Team All-Big 12 by ESPN and Bleacher Report. Muir helped pave the way for the nation’s No. 2 ranked rushing offense (326.7 ypg.). He started 12 games at left guard in 2014 and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention recognition from the league’s coaches. Muir was a two-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 honoree (2014-15) with the Bears. In 2013, he sat out to fulfill NCAA transfer requirements. Prior to Baylor, Muir started all 12 games at left tackle at Hawaii in 2012 and was named to the All-Mountain West academic team. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2011. Muir is a native Australian who has a background in Australian rules football (club league MVP) and swimming (national title medalist).



Blackmon, 5-11, 180 pounds, becomes the first football player from Kennesaw State to sign with an NFL team. He participated in the Colts 2017 rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis and was the first Owls’ player to receive an NFL mini-camp invitation. Blackmon started 22 games in two seasons (2015-16) at Kennesaw State and compiled 50 tackles (39 solo), eight interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 17 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. In 2016, he started all 11 games and totaled 19 tackles (16 solo), six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 13 passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick. Blackmon was a First Team All-Big South selection and led the conference in interceptions (second in the FCS). He registered three interceptions against Duquesne, becoming the 10th player in Big South history accomplish that feat. Blackmon earned Big South and National Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance. He started all 11 games in 2015 and registered 31 tackles (23 solo), two interceptions, four passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Prior to Kennesaw State, Blackmon played in 23 games (nine starts) at Appalachian State from 2012-14 and totaled 27 tackles (20 solo) and one interception.



Graham, 6-2, 210 pounds, appeared in 44 games (31 starts) at South Dakota and tallied 233 tackles (116 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, five interceptions, 15 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2016, he started all nine games he played in at linebacker and recorded 60 tackles (28 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery. Graham started 10-of-11 games at safety in 2015 and earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honorable mention recognition after making 71 tackles (41 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, seven passes defensed and one forced fumble. In 2014, he led the team with 97 tackles (44 solo) at safety and added half a tackle for loss, seven passes defensed and one interception. Graham played in all 12 games and started the first three contests of the 2013 season at wide receiver. He caught one pass for 37 yards and participated mostly on special teams. Graham also tallied five tackles (three solo). In 2012, he redshirted as a true freshman.



Riles, 5-11, 215 pounds, played in 54 games (41 starts) at Louisiana Lafayette and caught 140 passes for 1,560 yards and seven touchdowns. He also tallied 43 tackles (32 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception (returned 99 yards for a touchdown) as a defensive back and linebacker. In 2016, Riles started 12-of-13 games and caught 60 passes for 729 yards and two touchdowns en route to First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors. He appeared in 11 games (nine starts) in 2015 and tallied 46 receptions for 477 yards and four touchdowns. In 2014, Riles started 12-of-13 games and caught 34 passes for 354 yards and one touchdown. He played in all 13 games (five starts) on defense in 2013 and compiled 39 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception (returned 99 yards for a touchdown). In 2012, Riles played in three games on special teams as a true freshman before being sidelined due to an injury. He finished the season with four solo tackles.



Wylie, 6-6, 310 pounds, started 46-of-47 career games at Eastern Michigan. His 46 starts rank fourth all-time in school history while his 47 appearances are tied for 12th all-time. In 2016, Wylie started all 13 games at right tackle and earned Third Team All-MAC honors. He started all 12 games along the Eagles offensive line in 2015. In 2014, Wylie started nine games (seven at left guard and two at right tackle). He started all 12 games at left tackle in 2013. Wylie sat out the 2012 season as a grayshirt freshman.









