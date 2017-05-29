Colts Have Touchdown Machine Option In Robert Turbin

INDIANAPOLIS – The starting running back in Indianapolis has a game-streak intact unlike any other in the NFL.



The backup runner here in the Circle City quietly found the end zone in 2016 at a rate higher than any of the top NFL’s 185 ball carriers.



Robert Turbin scored seven touchdowns in 47 carries last year, scoring on 14.7 percent of his rushes.



Of the 185 NFL running backs that had at least seven carries in 2016, no one had a better percentage than Turbin.



When Turbin touched the ball in his first season with the Colts, great things usually followed.



That’s what Chris Ballard saw when analyzing the free agent dilemma with Turbin earlier this spring.



After re-signing Turbin to a two-year deal, Ballard said that he saw a running back who merits at least a look at more reps in 2017.



Turbin wants a bigger role, but after five years in the NFL, he knows how such chances will come his way.



“Play,” Turbin says. “Just play. And take advantage of the opportunities that are given to you.



"If you do that enough times, then your label will expand. Some people see me as a third-down, short-yardage, goal line, whatever. I see myself as a player that can do all things. When those opportunities come just play and take advantage of those opportunities, period. If I do those situations well enough, enough times, those situations will grow. That’s all I’m working towards.”





How the Colts do decide to use Turbin this coming season is one of the storylines on offense.



It’s a good problem for Rob Chudzinski, as he juggles the reps for 34-year-old Frank Gore , knowing Turbin was reliable. Chud also must factor in the appeal of rookie running back Marlon Mack into the running back equation.



A handful of days into this past spring’s free agency, the Colts and Turbin found terms to agree on.



Even though Turbin’s time with the Colts was just one year old, this was the place he wanted to be.



Once the normal negotiations and back and forth played out, the Colts had their touchdown machine returning for another season.



“I didn’t want to go anywhere else,” Turbin says looking back on free agency. “Chris (Ballard) is such an excellent guy. He was able to work with us in those negotiations and we finally agreed on terms and here I am.



“I’m excited about that. I have a place that I can call home for the next couple years and that’s a big deal.”















