Colts Great Linebacker Jeff Herrod Inducted Into Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame

Intro: The Colts will unveil the statue of Peyton Manning on Saturday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. on the north plaza outside of Lucas Oil Stadium. The following day, Manning’s No. 18 jersey will be officially retired and he will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime of the Colts Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 8.
Intro: For the first time under Chris Ballard, the Colts roster is at 90 players. Meet the 18 undrafted free agents the Colts have in 2017.
Intro: On Friday afternoon, the Colts announced five additions to the player personnel department. The team has hired Morocco Brown as director of college scouting, Kyle Childress as college scouting coordinator, Brian Decker as player personnel strategist, Ed Dodds as vice president of player personnel and Rex Hogan as vice president of player personnel.
Take a fun look back at the second group of Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders to travel to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic to shoot their 2017-18 Swimsuit Calendar.
The Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders wrapped-up their 2017-2018 calendar shoot in Punta Cana by visiting Scape Park on Sunday afternoon where they viewed gorgeous the Dominican terrain and managed to get up close and personal with a few of the natives.
A behind the scenes look at the making of the 2018 Colts Cheerleader Swimsuit Calendar...day seven AM. (Scape Park At Cap Cana, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic)
A behind the scenes look at the making of the 2018 Colts Cheerleader Swimsuit Calendar...day six. (Hotel Riu Republica, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic)