Colts Giving Le’Raven Clark First Chance For Starting Right Tackle Job

INDIANAPOLIS – Unlike the defensive side of the ball, the offensive side of things does not have many open starting spots in 2017.



There is some uncertainty though on the right side of the offensive line.



After one week of OTAs, it looks like the way the Colts ended 2016 at right tackle will be how they start their 2017 journey.



First up, Le’Raven Clark.



When the Colts’ first-team offense lined up during the initial week of OTAs, there was Clark at right tackle.



“He’s got talent, he’s a big man, got good feet and is strong,” Chuck Pagano said in describing the possible long-term future at right tackle. “Another year in the system, I think things are slowing down for him.



“I fully expect him to continue to grow this offseason and head into camp and fight for a starting job. He’s got enough talent. He’s got to put it all together and do it on a consistent basis.”



Putting a permanent marker on any right side offensive line position will not be done until the full pads come on in Training Camp and the preseason.



Pagano mentioned pass blocking as something that Clark must develop after the second-year tackle started the final three games of 2016.



“He’s going to have to (improve in pass blocking),” Pagano says of Clark. “I know being able to run the football and him being a good run blocker, but there are going to be times where we’re going to have to throw it and we’ve got to protect and do a better job there.”



Such a challenge is there for the entire offensive line, not just Clark, in 2017.



But for the Colts to make any true strides in that area, solidifying the right tackle spot has to happen.



With edge rushers around the NFL constantly moving around defensive looks, the right tackle position rivals left tackle in needing to have stability and consistent play.



As Anthony Castonzo looks closer at his possible tackle-mate in 2017, he sees a player much further along mentally.



“Last year at this time he was trying to figure out just baseline calls and trying to figure out which way he’s going,” Castonzo said of Clark. “And at this point this year, when he comes with a question it’s not, ‘Which way am I going?’ It’s, ‘How can I get a better first step here?’ Or, ‘What do you think I can do technique-wise here?'



“So, in terms of playbook, he’s got that in his mind. Now it’s kind of perfecting the technique is where he’s at which is a good place to be at.”













