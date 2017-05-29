Colts Fan Fest to Visit Yorktown Tomorrow as Final Event of Summer Tour

The Indianapolis Colts will host a Fan Fest, presented by the Hoosier Lottery, at Morrow’s Meadow in Yorktown tomorrow, Tuesday, June 6 featuring a free concert by Corey Cox and the chance to meet Colts players
- Autographs from Colts RB Robert Turbin and K Adam Vinatieri
- Cheerleader and Mascot Blue Autographs and Photo Opportunities
- Register to win Colts tickets
- Interactive Inflatables
- Play 60 Zone
- Live Music featuring Corey Cox
- Register for an Official Colts Fan Club Membership
- Colts In Motion, the team’s traveling museum
- Free giveaways
- Papa John’s Pizza available for purchase
- Colts Mobile Pro Shop
- Indiana Blood Center Blood Mobile
WHEN: Tuesday, June 6
5-7 p.m.
WHERE: Morrow’s Meadow
1901 S. Tiger Drive
Yorktown, IN 47396
COST: Free and open to the public
Special notes: The Colts encourage all fans to arrive early. The line for player and cheerleader autographs may be cut off at any time to ensure the Fan Fest remains on schedule. Inclement weather or traffic may cause for late arrival or early departure. All Fan Fest events will take place rain or shine. Colts players subject to change due to scheduling conflicts. Fans will be allowed one autograph per person; however fans may get back in line for additional autographs. All Colts Fan Fest event times are local.