Colts Fan Fest to Visit Yorktown Tomorrow as Final Event of Summer Tour

The Indianapolis Colts will host a Fan Fest, presented by the Hoosier Lottery, at Morrow’s Meadow in Yorktown tomorrow, Tuesday, June 6 featuring a free concert by Corey Cox and the chance to meet Colts players Robert Turbin and Adam Vinatieri . This is the third and final Fan Fest the Colts will host this summer. Earlier this summer the team hosted Fan Fests in Franklin and Peru, as well as Colts at Bat events in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and Louisville. Please visit www.colts.com/events for an up-to-date listing of event details. Tuesday’s Fan Fest will include the following elements:

- Autographs from Colts RB Robert Turbin and K Adam Vinatieri

- Cheerleader and Mascot Blue Autographs and Photo Opportunities

- Register to win Colts tickets

- Interactive Inflatables

- Play 60 Zone

- Live Music featuring Corey Cox

- Register for an Official Colts Fan Club Membership

- Colts In Motion, the team’s traveling museum

- Free giveaways

- Papa John’s Pizza available for purchase

- Colts Mobile Pro Shop

- Indiana Blood Center Blood Mobile

WHEN: Tuesday, June 6

5-7 p.m.

WHERE: Morrow’s Meadow

1901 S. Tiger Drive

Yorktown, IN 47396

COST: Free and open to the public

Special notes: The Colts encourage all fans to arrive early. The line for player and cheerleader autographs may be cut off at any time to ensure the Fan Fest remains on schedule. Inclement weather or traffic may cause for late arrival or early departure. All Fan Fest events will take place rain or shine. Colts players subject to change due to scheduling conflicts. Fans will be allowed one autograph per person; however fans may get back in line for additional autographs. All Colts Fan Fest event times are local.