Colts Fan Fest to Visit Peru This Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts will host a Fan Fest, presented by the Hoosier Lottery, in Downtown Peru at the Courthouse Square this Thursday, June 1 featuring a free concert by the Jai Baker Band and the chance to meet Colts players Jack Doyle and Erik Swoope . This is the second of three Fan Fests the Colts will host this summer around Indiana with the final Fan Fest taking place next Tuesday in Yorktown. Please visit www.colts.com/events for an up-to-date listing of locations and event details. Thursday’s Fan Fest will include the following elements:

- Autographs from Colts Tight Ends, Jack Doyle and Erik Swoope

- Cheerleader and Mascot Blue Autographs and Photo Opportunities

- Register to win Colts tickets

- Interactive Inflatables

- Play 60 Zone

- Live Music featuring The Jai Baker Band

- Register for an Official Colts Fan Club Membership

- Colts In Motion, the team’s traveling museum

- Free giveaways

- Papa John’s Pizza available for purchase

- Colts Mobile Pro Shop

- Indiana Blood Center Blood Mobile

WHEN: Thursday, June 1 | 5-7 p.m.



WHERE: Downtown Peru, Courthouse Square

5th & Court Streets

Peru, IN 46970

COST: Free and open to the public

Special notes:

The Colts encourage all fans to arrive early. The line for player and cheerleader autographs may be cut off at any time to ensure the Fan Fest remains on schedule. Inclement weather or traffic may cause for late arrival or early departure. All Fan Fest events will take place rain or shine. Colts players subject to change due to scheduling conflicts. Fans will be allowed one autograph per person; however fans may get back in line for additional autographs. All Colts Fan Fest event times are local.