News

Link
Print
RSS

Colts Fan Fest to Visit Peru This Thursday

Posted 56 minutes ago

By Colts.com

Fan Fest, presented by the Hoosier Lottery, features Colts Players, Cheerleaders and Free Concert


The Indianapolis Colts will host a Fan Fest, presented by the Hoosier Lottery, in Downtown Peru at the Courthouse Square this Thursday, June 1 featuring a free concert by the Jai Baker Band and the chance to meet Colts players Jack Doyle and Erik Swoope. This is the second of three Fan Fests the Colts will host this summer around Indiana with the final Fan Fest taking place next Tuesday in Yorktown. Please visit www.colts.com/events for an up-to-date listing of locations and event details. Thursday’s Fan Fest will include the following elements:


-       Autographs from Colts Tight Ends, Jack Doyle and Erik Swoope

-       Cheerleader and Mascot Blue Autographs and Photo Opportunities

-       Register to win Colts tickets

-       Interactive Inflatables

-       Play 60 Zone

-       Live Music featuring The Jai Baker Band

-       Register for an Official Colts Fan Club Membership

-       Colts In Motion, the team’s traveling museum

-       Free giveaways

-       Papa John’s Pizza available for purchase

-       Colts Mobile Pro Shop

-       Indiana Blood Center Blood Mobile


WHEN: Thursday, June 1 | 5-7 p.m.

 

WHERE: Downtown Peru, Courthouse Square

5th & Court Streets

Peru, IN 46970             

 

COST: Free and open to the public

 

Special notes:  The Colts encourage all fans to arrive early. The line for player and cheerleader autographs may be cut off at any time to ensure the Fan Fest remains on schedule. Inclement weather or traffic may cause for late arrival or early departure. All Fan Fest events will take place rain or shine. Colts players subject to change due to scheduling conflicts. Fans will be allowed one autograph per person; however fans may get back in line for additional autographs.  All Colts Fan Fest event times are local.

Hot Articles on Colts.com

  • OTAs Offers Early Look At 2017 Colts Depth Chart

    OTAs Offers Early Look At 2017 Colts Depth Chart

    By Kevin Bowen - Posted May 23, 2017

    Intro: Tuesday was the first look the media has received at the 2017 Colts. What does the extremely early depth chart look like with so many new faces putting on the blue and white?

  • Andrew Luck Organizes Gatherings With Offensive Line This Offseason

    Andrew Luck Organizes Gatherings With Offensive Line This Offseason

    By Kevin Bowen - Posted May 25, 2017

    Intro: While the Colts wait for Andrew Luck to get back on the field this offseason, the franchise quarterback has been busy getting together with the offensive linemen away from the gridiron.

  • Ohio State Flavor On New Colts Defense In 2017

    Ohio State Flavor On New Colts Defense In 2017

    By Kevin Bowen - Posted May 26, 2017

    Intro: Among all the new faces for the Colts this coming season, it would not be a surprise to see three defensive starters hailing from Ohio State. How important are the Buckeyes to the Colts’ success in 2017?

Stay up-to-date on everything Colts! Sign-up for the Colts E-newsletter
Leave your comments below Join the COLTSTRONG Fan Community

Recent Videos

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »