Colts Fan Fest to Visit Peru This Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts will host a Fan Fest, presented by the Hoosier Lottery, in Downtown Peru at the Courthouse Square this Thursday, June 1 featuring a free concert by the Jai Baker Band and the chance to meet Colts players
- Autographs from Colts Tight Ends, Jack Doyle and Erik Swoope
- Cheerleader and Mascot Blue Autographs and Photo Opportunities
- Register to win Colts tickets
- Interactive Inflatables
- Play 60 Zone
- Live Music featuring The Jai Baker Band
- Register for an Official Colts Fan Club Membership
- Colts In Motion, the team’s traveling museum
- Free giveaways
- Papa John’s Pizza available for purchase
- Colts Mobile Pro Shop
- Indiana Blood Center Blood Mobile
WHEN: Thursday, June 1 | 5-7 p.m.
WHERE: Downtown Peru, Courthouse Square
5th & Court Streets
Peru, IN 46970
COST: Free and open to the public
Special notes: The Colts encourage all fans to arrive early. The line for player and cheerleader autographs may be cut off at any time to ensure the Fan Fest remains on schedule. Inclement weather or traffic may cause for late arrival or early departure. All Fan Fest events will take place rain or shine. Colts players subject to change due to scheduling conflicts. Fans will be allowed one autograph per person; however fans may get back in line for additional autographs. All Colts Fan Fest event times are local.