Colts Facing More Injuries On The O-Line; Rogers Returns To Practice

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line shuffle continues after one of its key members was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday.
Meanwhile,
But, because the team has preached the importance of having the ability to play multiple positions along the offensive line, Pagano feels optimistic up front, despite the injuries.
“We’re fortunate,” he said. “We’re down some numbers, but we’re fortunate that these guys have played multiple spots.”
As of Wednesday,
Defensively, the Colts saw two inside linebackers miss practice on Wednesday: starter
In positive injury news, however, second-year wide receiver
NOTABLE QUOTABLES
Here were some other interesting remarks from Wednesday’s media availability:
• “Yeah, that’s one of the things we have to improve on, obviously coming from last week. BA (Bruce Arians), he’s been a great coordinator and a great head coach in this league for a long time so he’s going to try to exploit any weakness that he sees so we have to be on our p’s and q’s.” — Colts safety
• “I don’t think you have to say anything. They saw what happened. You’ve got to come out and fight.” — Colts wide receiver
• “It’s always exciting when you get a chance to play at home in front of the fans, to have them at our back and get some crowd noise hopefully and we can get a good jump off the ball.” — Colts outside linebacker
INJURY REPORT
Here is Wednesday’s injury report:
• DNP: Cornerback
• Limited: Safety Darius Butler (hamstring); wide receiver Chester Rogers (hamstring); guard Ian Silberman (lumbar); tackle Jeremy Vujnovich (ankle); nose tackle