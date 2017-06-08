Colts Conclude Nine-Week Offseason Program

INDIANAPOLIS – School is out for the summer.



Following some final meetings on Thursday morning, the Colts officially ended their nine-week offseason program.



The team had two minicamp practices this week, with some thoughts on those found here.



Chuck Pagano was very pleased with the work the Colts got done since they reported for their offseason program back in mid-April.





“Felt like we had a great offseason program,” Pagano said on Thursday.



At Thursday’s final team meeting of the spring, Pagano made sure his players knew that this “break” is nothing like the one that comes after the end of a regular season.



When players return in late July, they will start a journey that every team hopes to have last into February 2018.





“You can’t put your playbook down, you can’t stop running, you can’t stop lifting,” Pagano said of his Thursday morning team message.



“You can’t do that and then expect to show up to Training Camp in shape.”



While the veterans head for one final vacation in 2017, the rookies will hang around for another two weeks of development.



Those two groups will then merge back together on July 29, and their head coach can’t wait for his sixth season at the helm.





“I think we can be a good football team,” Pagano said. “I think there is something special going on here.



“You can’t wait to get back, go to Training Camp, put the pads on and start playing real football and see what you got.”









