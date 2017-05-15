Colts Beginning Team Drills During OTA Portion Of Offseason

Intro: The OTA period of the offseason is starting on Monday for the Colts. OTAs allow for the Colts to get together in a team setting (offense vs. defense) for the first time this in 2017.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are reaching the final few weeks of their offseason program, where the fun picks up.



Starting Monday, the Colts are in Phase Three of their offseason program, otherwise known as the OTA period of the offseason.



For the next four weeks, teams can hold 10 days of organized team practice activity. Pads will not be worn and live contact is not allowed, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.



The Colts will have their 10 OTAs on the following dates:





May 22, 23, 25, 31





June 1-2, 5-8



A mandatory minicamp, running from June 13-15, will conclude the 2017 offseason program.



After that, the Colts will break for the summer before returning for the start of Training Camp on July 29.









