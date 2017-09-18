Colts, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Honor Indianapolis "Angel," Tyler Hostetler

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are proud to announce Tyler Hostetler, a local Goshen, IN resident as the second 2017 season honoree of the Colts Anthem Angels program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Hostetler will be recognized at the Colts home game this Sunday, September 24, 2017.



Ball State University senior nursing student, Tyler Hostetler, is making a difference in the lives of patients at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health one magic trick at a time.



When Hostetler volunteers at the hospital, he shows patients magic tricks, and then supplies them the materials so that they can share the tricks with others.



“Magic is something different. It leaves a wonder in their eyes. They [the patients] kind of forget about everything in reality and it’s all just kind of magical to them. A way to escape what’s real,” said Hostetler.



Hostetler has personally raised over $4,000 for Riley Children’s Health through Riley Dance Marathon at Ball State University. In addition to his volunteerism at Riley at IU Health, Hostetler spent five weeks in Kenya volunteering with a medical aid organization working in both hospitals, orphanages and local neighborhoods. His volunteer experiences have been the driving force behind his goal of becoming a nurse to one-day work at Riley Children’s Health.



For his dedication and commitment to serving others, we want to congratulate Tyler Hostetler as this week’s Anthem Angel.



Hostetler will receive four (4) VIP Club Seat Tickets to the Colts game, a feature story with his photo in the Colts gameday magazine (the Scout) and on www.colts.com, as well as on-field recognition at the game.



Nominations are currently being accepted for upcoming 2017 home games. For more information about Anthem Angels, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, please visit: www.colts.com/anthemangels.