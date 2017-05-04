Colts Announce Five Player Personnel Hirings

INDIANAPOLIS – Just hours before the start of their first official work in the NFL, three 2017 draft picks put pen to paper on their rookie contracts.



The Indianapolis Colts today announced five additions to the player personnel department. The team has hired Morocco Brown as director of college scouting, Kyle Childress as college scouting coordinator, Brian Decker as player personnel strategist, Ed Dodds as vice president of player personnel and Rex Hogan as vice president of player personnel.



Brown has 16 years of NFL experience and most recently served as the vice president of player personnel for the Cleveland Browns (2014-15). Prior to Cleveland, he spent six seasons (2008-2013) as the director of pro personnel for the Washington Redskins. Brown previously served as assistant director of pro personnel with the Chicago Bears for seven seasons (2001-07). He spent the 2000 season and 2001 offseason as an assistant scout with the Redskins. Brown originally entered the NFL in the spring of 2000 as a scouting intern with the Colts. He was a four-year letterman at North Carolina State and led the Wolfpack in tackles for three straight seasons, twice earning All-ACC honorable mention recognition. Brown, a native of Hampton, Va., graduated from North Carolina State in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in parks, recreation and tourism, with a concentration in program/sports management.



Childress has seven years of NFL experience and spent the last two seasons (2015-16) with the Kansas City Chiefs as senior assistant to the head coach. With the Chiefs, he worked directly with Head Coach Andy Reid in organizing the day-to-day operations of the team. Childress oversaw player and staff communications with the head coach and managed the football calendar, including the offseason program, mini-camp and in-season schedules. Prior to Kansas City, he spent five years with the Minnesota Vikings (2006-2010). After interning for one year, Childress served as a scouting assistant in the Vikings player personnel department. He assisted with pro and college scouting and his responsibilities included arranging free agent workouts and college visits, preparing the team’s draft board, evaluating players and serving as the point man between Minnesota’s college scouts and the front office. Childress graduated from the University of St. Thomas in 2008.



Decker served as a player personnel strategist for the Cleveland Browns from 2014-15. In that capacity, he worked closely with the general manager to develop and refine systems/processes related to the team’s talent acquisition strategy. Decker was responsible for assessing the character and make-up of players under consideration in the draft or free agency. Retiring after 22 years of service and achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Special Forces, his last assignment was Commander of Special Forces Assessment and Selection. In a role analogous to the general manager in sports, Decker developed an empirically driven approach to selection integrating quantitative and qualitative data to select soldiers with qualities to succeed as a Green Beret. He has consulted in all major professional sports on selection and development of players with the high-performance mindset.



Dodds has 13 years of NFL experience and spent the last 10 seasons (2007-2016) with the Seattle Seahawks. He served as the team’s senior personnel executive for the last two years. Dodds was responsible for evaluating both college and pro talent to help strengthen and build the Seahawks’ roster. As a national scout in 2014, he evaluated the south central region and overtook an expanded role of cross checking other regions. Dodds spent eight seasons in Seattle’s college scouting department after serving in the pro personnel department in 2007. Prior to joining the Seahawks, he spent four seasons with the Oakland Raiders. Dodds was a student coach at Texas A&M-Kingsville from 2000-03, where he served one year as quality control assistant for the offense then handled quality control on defense for two seasons. Dodds earned a degree in business marketing from Texas A&M-Kingsville.



Hogan has 14 years of NFL experience and most recently served as the senior director of college scouting with the New York Jets for the last two years (2015-16). Prior to New York, he spent 12 years with the Chicago Bears. Hogan served as a national scout in his final three seasons with the Bears. Before entering the NFL, he spent one season at the University of Utah working as the director of football operations under former head coach Urban Meyer. From 1998-2003, Hogan served various roles in Notre Dame’s athletic department, including football intern, business intern, recruiting and operations. Hogan, a native of Clarksville, Tenn., was a four-year member of the Austin Peay football team and graduated with a degree in public relations in 1995.









