Colts Acquire Safety Ronald Martin In Trade With Jets

The Indianapolis Colts today traded long snapperto the New York Jets in exchange for safety Ronald Martin.Martin, 6-2, 220 pounds, has played in 11 career games with the New York Jets (2015-16) and recorded two tackles (one solo). He also spent time on the Jets’ practice squad each of the last two seasons. Martin originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2015. He spent the 2015 offseason and training camp with the Seahawks before being waived on September 5, 2015. Martin was claimed off waivers by the New York Jets the next day.Collegiately, Martin played in 37 games (21 starts) at LSU and tallied 149 tackles (65 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 20 passes defensed, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.Hennessy, 6-2, 246 pounds, signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017. He appeared in 52 games at Duke and tallied four tackles.