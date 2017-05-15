Clayton Geathers Recovering From Off-Season Surgery



INDIANAPOLIS – The neck injury that sent Clayton Geathers to injured reserve last December led to him having off-season surgery earlier this year.



Geathers is currently rehabbing and has been present, but not participating, during the team’s offseason program.



“Clayton has been at our facility every day during the offseason program rehabbing with our training staff,” Chuck Pagano says. “We have a plan for his recovery and look forward to him fully healing and returning to the field.”



The last time the Colts saw Geathers on the field last year was in a Week 11 win over the Titans.



It was Geathers’ fourth-down stop against Tennessee that clinched the 24-17 victory.



That was the final play for Geathers in 2016.



He missed the following week’s game against the Steelers due to a concussion.



Geathers was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 12.



When Geathers does return to health this year, he’s going to join a safety position group that has a couple of new faces in 2017.



Darius Butler is transitioning to a permanent role at safety.



The Colts drafted safety Malik Hooker with their 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft last month.



T.J. Green returns, entering his second NFL season at the safety position.



A healthy Geathers is an expected starter for the Colts. He finished the 2016 season with 60 tackles (54 solo), five passes defensed and one forced fumble. Geathers ranked fourth on the team in tackles despite missing seven games.











The analysis from those producing content on Colts.com does not necessarily represent the thoughts of the Indianapolis Colts organization. Any conjecture, analysis or opinions formed by Colts.com content creators is not based on inside knowledge gained from team officials, players or staff.