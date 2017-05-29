Chuck Pagano Says Offensive Line Not Set Yet

Intro: After two weeks of OTAs, it appears a starting offensive line is starting to emerge in Indianapolis. But Chuck Pagano isn’t ready to crown a starting five just yet.

INDIANAPOLIS – At Wednesday’s open OTA session, there might not have been a healthier position group on the field than the offensive line.



That statement couldn’t have been further from the truth in years past.



But as the Colts are progressing through the 2017 offseason program, a starting five looks to be emerging.



Chuck Pagano isn’t ready to go there yet.





“The offensive line is not solidified,” Pagano said earlier this week.



“We’d love it to be, but it’s not. Again, until we get the pads on and get to Training Camp, there’s a lot to be determined yet.”



Pagano is right.



No position group is evaluated at a higher level during Training Camp and the preseason than the offensive line.



Yet, here the Colts are in their offseason program with a healthy line and an early first-team meshing together.



At Wednesday's open OTA practice, with the entire group healthy, the unit looked like this:







Coming into the spring, the right side spots figured to still be up for grabs.



Early on, the Colts are sticking with Haeg and Clark, the second-year players who started together to end last season.



Over the final two weeks of the offseason program, expect the Colts to shuffle some things up front.





“We’re trying to evaluate these guys and we need to do some moving around,” Pagano said. “We’ve got to play with the line a little bit.”



Will that experimentation lead to any permanent changes once things get real come August?







