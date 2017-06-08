News

Link
Print
RSS

Chuck Pagano Likes Colts Defensive Line Depth In 2017

Posted 2 hours ago

Kevin Bowen Colts.com Writer About Kevin

Intro: An early position group that has caught the eye of Chuck Pagano? The head coach loves what he’s seeing out of the defensive line here in 2017.


INDIANAPOLIS – In a way, the Colts have seven newcomers on their defensive line this season.

Four free agents: DE-Margus Hunt, NT-Al Woods, DT-Johnathan Hankins and DT-Josh Boyd.

One draft pick: DT-Grover Stewart

Those are the five obvious new additions.

But two guys returning from injury should also not be forgotten either: DE-Henry Anderson (knee) and DE-Kendall Langford (knee).

Seeing all the new faces begin to work together this time of year has left an impression on Chuck Pagano.

“Defensive line, I feel really good about,” Pagano says.


Of course, Pagano knows the line only has room for three guys on the field at a time.

You have five true newcomers. Plus healthy returnees in Anderson and Langford.

Toss in the likes of David Parry, Hassan Ridgeway, T.Y. McGill and you are going to have a heavy debate along the defensive line when roster cuts arrive in early September.

“We’re going to probably say goodbye to some guys that’ll end up getting picked up and probably be in a rotation or be starting somewhere,” Pagano says of the strength in numbers for the d-line.

“I think that’s where we’re at right now.”

The variety in types of bodies in the defensive trenches is particularly appealing to Pagano.

Mixing and matching certain guys for specific downs and distances should be there for Ted Monachino this fall.

“I feel like we’re ahead of where we’ve ever been as far as guys being able to not only play well against the run but also give you some pass rush on passing downs,” Pagano says.

Even the members of the defensive line are echoing what their head coach is saying this time of year.

The pads won’t come on for nearly two more months, but the players see some intriguing pieces for a unit so critical to any defensive improvement.

“I feel great about it,” Langford says. “As you mentioned, it’s on paper, so that really doesn’t mean anything. The game still has to be played.

“I do think we will be better this year on the defensive side of the ball than we were the previous years."








The analysis from those producing content on Colts.com does not necessarily represent the thoughts of the Indianapolis Colts organization. Any conjecture, analysis or opinions formed by Colts.com content creators is not based on inside knowledge gained from team officials, players or staff.

Hot Articles on Colts.com

  • Six Takeaways From Colts OTAs

    Six Takeaways From Colts OTAs

    By Kevin Bowen - Posted Jun 8, 2017

    Intro: The OTA portion of the offseason has finished for the Indianapolis Colts. What was learned from the three weeks of team sessions this offseason?

  • Colts Make Roster Moves At Wide Receiver

    Colts Make Roster Moves At Wide Receiver

    By Colts.com - Posted Jun 12, 2017

    Intro: On Monday, the Colts signed free agent wide receiver Chris Briggs and waived-injured wide receiver Trey Griffey. If Griffey clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.

  • Colts Add Former Seattle Seahawks Safety Tyvis Powell

    Colts Add Former Seattle Seahawks Safety Tyvis Powell

    By Colts.com - Posted Jun 12, 2017

    Intro: The Colts have claimed defensive back Tyvis Powell off waivers (from Cleveland) and waived cornerback Reggie Porter.

Stay up-to-date on everything Colts! Sign-up for the Colts E-newsletter
Leave your comments below Join the COLTSTRONG Fan Community

Recent Videos

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »