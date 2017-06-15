Chester Rogers Challenging For Serious Playing Time At Wide Receiver

INDIANAPOLIS – The fans include Andrew Luck , Chris Ballard, Chuck Pagano and Rob Chudzinski.



Anyone who thought Phillip Dorsett and Kamar Aiken would definitely be the third or fourth wideouts for the Colts in 2017 needs to re-think their depth chart.



Second-year wide receiver Chester Rogers is a serious contender for wide receiver reps this coming season.



Let’s take a look at the fandom:



Ballard after the offseason program, when the new GM got his first up-close look at Rogers: “I thought Chester Rogers was outstanding.”



Luck, comparing Rogers’ rookie season to how the Colts will need him now: “I saw some special things, a lot of raw talent and enthusiasm for the game. I think he’s done a great job this offseason in understanding that he can’t just be that to be an NFL player. He’s got to be concise, sharp and crisp with his routes. He’s got to understand the bigger picture and he’s certainly working at it every day. It’s been fun to see him make this progression.”



Chud after watching Rogers during the 2017 offseason program: “He’s a guy that you love. He’s a tough kid, a competitor and wants the ball. I think that the biggest thing in his growth from what I’ve seen out of him at least this spring is his understanding of things.”



When Training Camp rolls around in late July, Rogers is going to have a real shot at the up for grabs playing time behind T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief .



Rogers began making plays for the Colts during last year’s preseason.



As a 2016 undrafted free agent from Grambling, Rogers led the Colts in the preseason with 14 catches for 174 yards.



That earned Rogers a spot on the 53-man roster, and he would not relinquish it.



Slowly, Rogers worked his way into the wide receiver rotation, while also averaging 9.2 yards per punt return, a number that would have ranked him in the top half of the NFL returners had he qualified with enough returns.



Luck’s faith in Rogers was especially seen late in the season. Rogers had 7 catches in 11 targets over the final three games.



The Colts have seen Rogers carry that into 2017.



“He’s slowed down and played a little more under control in that way – not slowed down his speed, but as far as his mind,” Chud says.



“He’s seeing things better, whereas last year he was running around like crazy. Right now, I think he’s understanding, getting things better and you see the progression you expect to see out of a second-year player.”

















