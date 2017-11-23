Check Out The Colts' Week 13 Unofficial Depth Chart

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Intro: Frank Gore and Marlon Mack continue to develop a strong relationship as they work to improve the running game for the Indianapolis Colts.
Intro: The Indianapolis Colts today elevated tight end Jason Vander Laan to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived guard Isaiah Williams.
This Cheerleader of the Week video is from a recent trip to Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, where the squad shot their 2017-18 Swimsuit Calendar. Vanessa is in her rookie season as a Colts Cheerleader.
Colts defensive back Rashaan Melvin was wired for sound against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Take a listen as Melvin makes a diving grab for his third interception of the season picking off Titans QB Marcus Mariota in the second quarter.
Vanessa's 2018 Colts Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar Shoot in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Titans @ Colts 2017 - HIGHLIGHTS