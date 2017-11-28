By The Numbers: Jaguars 30, Colts 10

Here’s a list of stats and notes from the matchup, courtesy of Colts PR:
- Quarterback
Jacoby Brissettcompleted 21-of-36 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for a 56.9 passer rating.
- Brissett connected with
T.Y. Hiltonfor a 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter to cut Jacksonville’s lead to 24-10. It was Brissett’s 10th touchdown pass of the season.
- Running back
Frank Goretallied 13 carries for 61 yards.
- With 61 rushing yards Gore passed Jerome Bettis (13,662) for the sixth most and LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) for the fifth most rushing yards in NFL history.
- With 61 yards from scrimmage, Gore has topped 800-plus yards from scrimmage in 12 consecutive seasons (2006-17), the most of any active player. Gore is tied with Warrick Dunn (1997-08), Walter Payton (1975-86) and Jerry Rice (1985-96) for the second-longest streak in NFL history behind Emmitt Smith (1990-02) who topped 800-plus yards from scrimmage in 13 consecutive seasons.
- Running back
Marlon Macktotaled six carries for 46 yards and caught one pass for eight yards.
- Mack posted a 25-yard run in the second quarter, which led to a Colts field goal. It was his second longest rush of the season.
- Wide receiver
Donte Moncriefled the team with five receptions and totaled 37 yards.
- Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton caught three passes for 51 yards and one touchdown.
- Hilton cut Jacksonville’s lead to 24-10 with his 40-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. It was his fourth touchdown of the season.
- Tight end
Jack Doylecaught three passes for 16 yards.
- With three receptions, Doyle set a new single-season career-high in catches (62), which currently ranks as the fourth-most for a tight end in Colts history for a single year.
- Safety
Matthias Farleyled the team with seven tackles (five solo) in addition to one quarterback hit.
- Outside linebacker
Tarell Bashamcontributed with one tackle and one sack-forced fumble.
- Basham posted his second sack of the season and forced his first career fumble on the play when he stripped Blake Bortles for an eight-yard loss in the second quarter. The sack led to a Jaguars field goal.
- Kicker
Adam Vinatiericonverted one field goal and one PAT for four points against the Jaguars.
- Vinatieri cut Jacksonville’s lead to 10-3 in the second quarter with his 27-yard field goal conversion.