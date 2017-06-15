Brian Baldinger Provides Colts’ Path To AFC South Title

It’s definitely a perfect time in Indy for “Baldinger’s Summer Tour.”
NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger, with Lucas Oil Stadium pictured behind him, did just that this week, as he broke down four specific ways the Indianapolis Colts can improve to not only compete for the AFC South Division title in 2017, but take it home for the first time since 2014.
Baldinger, of course, likely has a lot of love for the Circle City, as he was an offensive lineman for the Colts from 1988 to 1991. In all, he played in 64 games with 36 starts with the Colts, where he was a solid option at each position across the line. He even recorded his only-career reception while playing for Indianapolis, a 37-yard play in a 20-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers Nov. 13, 1988.
(“We did pretty good except when the big hog caught the pass,” Packers linebacker Johnny Holland then told The Green Bay Press-Gazette of the play, in which Baldinger lined up as an eligible tight end in the Colts’ wishbone formation and escaped safety Chuck Cecil to get an extra 20 yards. “It was really a challenge.”)
Anyway, check out Baldinger’s Summer Tour video here, with a capsule of his thoughts below:
“When you look at the Indianapolis Colts, it’s all about defense. All across the board you gotta get better.
And it starts with the nose tackle position:
On the outside, they went out and got themselves a good pass rusher in
And on the back end of the defense, they’ve got to find a corner that can cover opposite
And ultimately, offensively, it comes back to protecting
If the Colts can tighten up these areas of the team, they can break out of that 8-8 duldrum they’re in right now, and compete for the AFC South title.”
