News

Link
Print
RSS

Arians: Running Back David Johnson Likely To Miss Sunday’s Colts Game

Posted 44 minutes ago

Andrew Walker Colts.com Writer

Intro: Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said Monday that star running back David Johnson, who suffered a wrist injury Sunday in the team’s season opener, will likely miss several weeks, including Sunday’s game against the Colts in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Arizona Cardinals could be without their most dynamic offensive weapon when they travel to Indianapolis on Sunday to take on the Colts in Indy’s 2017 home opener.

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said today that running back David Johnson, who suffered a left wrist injury in Sunday’s season opener against the Detroit Lions, is likely to miss several weeks, according to AZCardinals.com’s Darren Urban.

Johnson will get a second opinion on the injury, but Arians feared it could carry the same timeline as the dislocated wrist suffered by fellow Cardinals running back T.J. Logan during the preseason: 8 to 12 weeks.

“He wants to find a way to play,” Arians said. “But you’ve got to be smart. That can be a career-ending injury.”

Arians said Johnson suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, when he caught a 24-yard pass from quarterback Carson Palmer with 6:04 remaining. About two minutes later, on Johnson’s next touch, he carried the ball for five yards before losing a fumble, which, his head coach said, could be attributed to the wrist injury.

Johnson didn’t return to the game after that point. He finished with 11 carries for 23 yards, as well as six catches for 68 yards in Arizona's 35-23 loss to Detroit.

The immediate focus now for the Cardinals — and for the Colts, for that matter — is who will replace Johnson, a First Team All-Pro selection last season who collected 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing, on top of 80 receptions for 879 yards and another four scores through the air.

Among the immediate options, according to Arians, are Andre Ellington and Kerwynn Williams, although he won’t rule out the possibility of re-signing veteran Chris Johnson — the former Tennessee Titans great running back — who spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons in Arizona before being released during final cuts on Sept. 2.

Hot Articles on Colts.com

  • Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of 2017 Regular Season

    Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of 2017 Regular Season

    By Andrew Walker - Posted Sep 5, 2017

    Intro: The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2017 regular season. How does the roster look heading into Sunday’s opener against the Los Angeles Rams?

  • Cheerleader of the Week 2017: Abby

    Cheerleader of the Week 2017: Abby

    By Heather Lloyd - Posted Sep 5, 2017

    Meet the Colts Cheerleader of the Week: Abby

  • Colts Rule Five Players Out For Sunday’s Season Opener

    Colts Rule Five Players Out For Sunday’s Season Opener

    By Andrew Walker - Posted Sep 8, 2017

    Intro: Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on Friday announced that five players, including wide receiver Chester Rogers, will not play in Sunday’s 2017 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. What else did we learn on the day? Let’s check today’s Daily Notebook, brought to you by ATI Physical Therapy.

Stay up-to-date on everything Colts! Sign-up for the Colts E-newsletter
Leave your comments below Join the COLTSTRONG Fan Community

Recent News

Subscribe More News »

Recent Videos

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »