Andrew Luck Still Not Throwing In Shoulder Injury Rehab

INDIANAPOLIS – A little over a week remains in the 2017 offseason program for the Indianapolis Colts.



Tuesday was another open OTA session for the Colts, with the team concluding that portion of the offseason this week. A mandatory minicamp, next Tuesday-Thursday, will end their nine-week offseason program.



Players not participating on Tuesday included Andrew Luck , Frank Gore , Jack Mewhort , Brian Schwenke , Vontae Davis , Hassan Ridgeway , Malik Hooker , Clayton Geathers , Kendall Langford and Akeem Ayers . Tight end Erik Swoope spent time with trainers. T.Y. Hilton left early on Tuesday with what Chuck Pagano called a “tweak.”



Here’s a look at three takeaways from Pagano meeting the media with the Colts having two OTAs left this week.



Chuck Pagano on if there’s a timetable for Andrew Luck to begin throwing:





“No.”



Bowen’s Analysis: Another week goes by and the search continues for any answers on when we will see Andrew Luck throw here in 2017. Luck remains sidelined this time of year, with his lone “activity” on Tuesday coming in imitating snap counts while Scott Tolzien and the rest of the healthy quarterbacks threw to wide receivers.



Pagano said on Tuesday that the Colts have not made it a priority to sign another veteran quarterback this offseason. When minicamp concludes a week from Thursday, there’s a very real possibility that the next update on Luck’s status will not come until the end of July, when Training Camp gets underway.



Chuck Pagano on what he’s looking for at inside linebacker:





“You have to have cover guys because there’s so much (one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers) personnel that we are facing.



“This is a mismatch league so you have to have guys that can run.”



Bowen’s Analysis: This is how the inside linebacker position has evolved in recent years. A massive run stopper in the middle of a defense is no longer the goal. Now, defenses are searching for quicker linebackers that can make plays sideline-to-sideline.



We continue to hear good things about Jon Bostic , who is coming off a 2016 foot injury. Bostic has 18 career starts (17 of those coming in 2013-14), with the foot injury keeping him off the field for all of last year. Along with a more athletic look, the starting inside linebacker duo must have an extensive comprehension of the defense for pre-snap checks, run fits and making sure guys are lined up correctly.



Chuck Pagano on what he’s seen from rookie pass rusher Tarell Basham :





“He’s getting in better shape. He’s got burst. He’s got twitch. He’s a nifty, nifty athlete. He’s good with his hands.



“He’s got some natural pass rush to him. It’s going to be exciting.”