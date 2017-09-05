News

Andrew Luck Ruled Out Sunday Against Cardinals

Posted 48 minutes ago

Andrew Walker Colts.com Writer

Intro: Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on Monday said quarterback Andrew Luck (right shoulder) will not play Sunday, when the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals in their 2017 home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano confirmed Monday that quarterback Andrew Luck will not play this Sunday, when the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals in their 2017 home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Luck, who continues to recover from offseason surgery to his right shoulder, also missed the team’s season opener on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Luck out, the Colts started Scott Tolzien against the Rams, who completed 9-of-18 passes for 128 yards with two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns, on the day. He was replaced early in the fourth quarter by Jacoby Brissett, who was acquired Aug. 2 in a trade with the New England Patriots. Brissett completed 2-of-3 passes for 51 yards.

Pagano said Monday that the team is still evaluating its immediate options at the quarterback position moving forward.

“It’s something we’ll discuss,” Pagano said when asked if Brissett could get the start this Sunday.

In other injury-related news, Pagano said starting center Ryan Kelly (foot) and top cornerback Vontae Davis (groin), each of whom were inactive against the Rams, remain “week-to-week.” He did not confirm whether or not they are officially ruled out at this point for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Rookie inside linebacker Anthony Walker, who suffered a hamstring injury in the Rams game, will undergo further evaluation on Monday, Pagano said.

